Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Which is the best CPU for gaming?

In the Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X showdown, it's clear that both CPUs offer high performance for gaming. One can argue that the processor from Team Blue has a slight edge, as it is relatively newer. It has more cores and threads, which makes it tempting. However, the AMD chipset is still an impressive option, with a marginal difference in gaming performance.
Both CPUs are excellent choices and will deliver a strong performance in a variety of scenarios. Perhaps the ultimate decision depends on your specific needs and budget. In this article, we will compare both SoCs to help you in deciding the ideal pick for you.
Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Specifications
Let’s start our analysis with the core configurations of both processors.
Both chipsets have decent specifications. So, it is safe to assume that you will get an uninterrupted gaming experience, irrespective of which processor you choose. However, there are enough differences that make them ideal for different users.
First of all, the architecture. The i7-12700KF is based on Alder Lake architecture (10nm process) and the Ryzen 7 5800X uses Zen 3 (7nm process). While the performance cores and threads are the same - eight and 16, the former has four additional efficiency cores.
The Intel CPU supports DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 memory systems. Its counterpart just sticks to the DDR4-3200. Additionally, the chip from Team Red appears to be less power-hungry with a TDP of only 105W, compared to the competitor's 125W.
Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Performance
The i7-12700KF is a newer chip compared to its counterpart. It is based on Alder Lake architecture, which generally offers superior performance. Furthermore, it supports DDR5 - 4800 RAM and PCIe version 5.0, making it a decent choice for an unforeseen future.
Despite being older, the Ryzen 7 5800X can go head-to-head with Intel’s offering. Owing to the 7nm fabrication process and lower TDP, it is highly efficient. It also has a higher base frequency and more L3 cache space.
In the context of these CPUs, “K” and “X” signify that these processors support overclocking. This means you can boost the clock speed manually to get more processing prowess potentially. However, it has its own risks - overheating and system crashes. In AMD CPUs, this suffix also indicates higher-performance models.
The “F” at the end means no integrated graphics. Although, the Ryzen silicon also lacks iGPU. So, you will need a strong graphics card to get a better gaming experience.
Until now, everything was just theory. Below, we have mentioned how these CPUs do in synthetic and gaming benchmarks.
Let's start with some synthetic test results, sourced from Nano Review.
The result is conclusive. The AMD chip falls short of its competitor in every test. So, it is safe to assume that the Intel processor is superior. However, it is worth noting that these numbers can justify only a general overview. The actual performance might vary based on other hardware and accessories you use.
We also have some average FPS counts for these CPUs, sourced from TechSpot.
The numbers are really interesting. From a broader perspective, the 5800X and 12700KF are evenly matched.
Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Final verdict
It is very tricky to decide on a clear winner of the Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X battle for gaming performance. You can easily imagine enjoying gaming on either of these processors.
However, you can make a decision based on other aspects. The i7-12700KF is a future-proof option. Nevertheless, it is expensive and might require a motherboard and memory system based on the latest technology, which adds to the cost.
If you prioritize price and performance balance for gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a strong choice. Plus, it is compatible with existing AM4 boards.
So, ultimately, the winner of Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X is based on your needs and preferences.
