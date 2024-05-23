Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Which is the best CPU for gaming?

In the Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X showdown, it's clear that both CPUs offer high performance for gaming. One can argue that the processor from Team Blue has a slight edge, as it is relatively newer. It has more cores and threads, which makes it tempting. However, the AMD chipset is still an impressive option, with a marginal difference in gaming performance.

Both CPUs are excellent choices and will deliver a strong performance in a variety of scenarios. Perhaps the ultimate decision depends on your specific needs and budget. In this article, we will compare both SoCs to help you in deciding the ideal pick for you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Specifications

Examining the technicalities of Intel and AMD chips (Image via Amazon/Intel)

Let’s start our analysis with the core configurations of both processors.

Specifications Intel Core i7-12700KF Ryzen 7 5800X Architecture Alder Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cores 8+4 8 Threads 16 16 Base frequency 3.6GHz 3.8GHz Turbo clock 4.9GHz 4.7GHz Cache L2: 12MB(shared), L3: 25MB(shared) L2: 512KB(per core), L3: 32MB(shared) TDP 125W 105W Fabrication process 10nm 7nm PCIe version 5.0 4.0 Memory support DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Price $259 $199

Both chipsets have decent specifications. So, it is safe to assume that you will get an uninterrupted gaming experience, irrespective of which processor you choose. However, there are enough differences that make them ideal for different users.

First of all, the architecture. The i7-12700KF is based on Alder Lake architecture (10nm process) and the Ryzen 7 5800X uses Zen 3 (7nm process). While the performance cores and threads are the same - eight and 16, the former has four additional efficiency cores.

The Intel CPU supports DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800 memory systems. Its counterpart just sticks to the DDR4-3200. Additionally, the chip from Team Red appears to be less power-hungry with a TDP of only 105W, compared to the competitor's 125W.

Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Performance

There is not much difference in their gaming power (Image via AMD)

The i7-12700KF is a newer chip compared to its counterpart. It is based on Alder Lake architecture, which generally offers superior performance. Furthermore, it supports DDR5 - 4800 RAM and PCIe version 5.0, making it a decent choice for an unforeseen future.

Despite being older, the Ryzen 7 5800X can go head-to-head with Intel’s offering. Owing to the 7nm fabrication process and lower TDP, it is highly efficient. It also has a higher base frequency and more L3 cache space.

In the context of these CPUs, “K” and “X” signify that these processors support overclocking. This means you can boost the clock speed manually to get more processing prowess potentially. However, it has its own risks - overheating and system crashes. In AMD CPUs, this suffix also indicates higher-performance models.

The “F” at the end means no integrated graphics. Although, the Ryzen silicon also lacks iGPU. So, you will need a strong graphics card to get a better gaming experience.

Until now, everything was just theory. Below, we have mentioned how these CPUs do in synthetic and gaming benchmarks.

Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: How these chipsets perform on various games (Image via Aliexpress/AMD)

Let's start with some synthetic test results, sourced from Nano Review.

Tests Intel Core i7-12700KF Ryzen 7 5800X Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1938 (+22%) 1592 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 22611 (+48%) 15274 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2790 (+25%) 2232 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 15378 (+50%) 10270 Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 4020 (+17%) 3446 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 34454 (+23%) 27909

The result is conclusive. The AMD chip falls short of its competitor in every test. So, it is safe to assume that the Intel processor is superior. However, it is worth noting that these numbers can justify only a general overview. The actual performance might vary based on other hardware and accessories you use.

We also have some average FPS counts for these CPUs, sourced from TechSpot.

Games Intel Core i7-12700KF Ryzen 7 5800X F1 2021 389 402 (+3%) Borderlands 3 198 201 (+1.5%) Watch Dog: Legion 140 (+5%) 133 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 111 (+1%) 110 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 170 (+4%) 163 Hitman 3 195 (+4%) 188 Age of Empires IV 153 (+19%) 129 Horizon Zero Dawn 181 190 (+5%) Cyberpunk 2077 131 133 (+1%)

The numbers are really interesting. From a broader perspective, the 5800X and 12700KF are evenly matched.

Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Final verdict

The true victor in this fight depends on users' preferences (Image via eBay/Intel)

It is very tricky to decide on a clear winner of the Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X battle for gaming performance. You can easily imagine enjoying gaming on either of these processors.

However, you can make a decision based on other aspects. The i7-12700KF is a future-proof option. Nevertheless, it is expensive and might require a motherboard and memory system based on the latest technology, which adds to the cost.

If you prioritize price and performance balance for gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a strong choice. Plus, it is compatible with existing AM4 boards.

So, ultimately, the winner of Intel Core i7-12700KF vs Ryzen 7 5800X is based on your needs and preferences.

