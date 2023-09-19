Intel 14th, 15th, and 16th gen CPUs confirmed: Expected specs, launch date, and more

Intel has finally confirmed its upcoming 14th, 15th, and 16th gen CPUs after months of leaks, rumors, and speculations. We now have an official name for the architectures powering each of these generations: Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake, and Arrow Lake. The new Meteor Lake chips will launch later this year on December 14th. Meanwhile, Arrow Lake is scheduled for 2024, and Lunar Lake will be introduced in 2025.

Besides this, Intel has also revealed information on Panther Lake architecture. It will likely make up for the 17th-generation lineup from Team Blue and be introduced sometime in 2025.

The highlight improvements with these architectures lie in deep learning-focused hardware that will help in generative AI workloads. With AI becoming a necessary part of all hardware and even video games, dedicated hardware will help with performance.

Expected specs and launch date of the upcoming Intel processors

Starting this generation, the company is renaming its entire lineup of chips. The "Core i" moniker will be replaced with Core and Core Ultra processors. These chips are powered by the Meteor Lake lineup, which will utilize the Intel 4 process. Based on a 7nm manufacturing node, the processors will target next-gen performance that will further differentiate Ryzen 7000 and Team Blue chips.

Much isn't known about the Meteor Lake chips. Previous leaks also suggested the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup claiming the 14th gen series name. Therefore, we will have to wait for further clarification on the exact SKUs from the company.

After Meteor Lake, the company will launch the Lunar Lake processors. They will arrive as the second generation of Core Ultra processors. These units will be a low-power lineup that will bundle improvements in AI acceleration and deep learning hardware. Whether these chips will claim the 15th-generation lineup name remains unknown.

The Panther Lake CPUs will likely be introduced after this as a full-generation architecture with both mobile and desktop chips. It is rumored that these processors will use the LGA-1851 socket, the next step after LGA 1700, and will be based on an 18A process. Much isn't known about these chips that will be launched in 2025. We will have to wait for finer details closer to launch.