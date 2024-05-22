120cm vs 140cm: Which is the best gaming desk size?

If you want to build a gaming setup, figuring out the best gaming desk size is also important. While there are a lot of size varieties, 120cm, and 140cm are very common among gamers. The final choice will depend on several factors. However, I would recommend the 140cm desk as the better option. It would be more versatile compared to its smaller counterpart.

This article will go through various aspects to assist you in choosing the best gaming desk size for you.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What factors should you consider when choosing the best gaming desk size?

How do you select a gaming desk size? (Image via Unsplash/Trinity Nguyen)

The “best” gaming desk size will depend on users' needs and preferences. However, some common points should be considered before you make any decision.

1) Room space

Let’s start with the basics. You can only fit a desk that your available space allows. If you have a limited space, a large-sized table will make it cramped. Apart from that, the layout of the room also needs to be considered. Consider any other furniture in the room, like a chair or shelves. Ensure enough space remains for comfortable movement and access to other furniture.

With these points in mind, you can select a gaming desk size that elevates your gaming experience without being a hurdle for comfort or functionality in the room.

2) Number of monitors

The best gaming desk size will depend on the monitor(s) (Image via Unsplash/ELLA DON)

Multi-monitor setup is very common nowadays. Many gamers and streamers prefer using two or more monitors for their setup. Perhaps, a single monitor is enough for casual gamers.

The number of monitors you use also affects the desk size requirement. A single monitor setup can go on a 120cm desk but multi-monitor setups require larger ones. Moreover, larger monitors may require more desk space to prevent them from overlapping or obstructing each other's view.

3) Accessories

The peripherals you use will impact the decision of your best gaming desk size. Foremost, the essential device needs to be taken care of. This includes your CPU cabinet, monitor, keyboard, mouse, and others. A desk is not worth it if you can’t fit all these comfortably. A small desk(120cm) can accommodate the basics.

However, there are many other additional PC accessories that you might use to elevate your gaming experience. A large desk will be highly beneficial in this case.

4) Future-proofing

A gaming desk should easily accommodate your accessories (Image via Unsplash/Howard Bouchevereau)

You might easily upgrade or replace other things. However, a gaming desk is a fixed asset. Replacing the entire desk means disassembling the old one, disposing of it, and finding a new one that fits your space and needs. This can be more time-consuming, effort-intensive, and potentially costly.

Plus, you need to consider potential future requirements to ensure that your investment remains relevant and functional as your gaming needs evolve. Opting for a spacious desk like 140cm will give you ample room for proper organization and placement of accessories for an unforeseen future.

5) Cost

How much you can spend will decide which is the best gaming desk size for you. Generally, 120cm desks are less expensive compared to their other counterpart. While they are cheaper upfront, they may not adequately accommodate your future needs.

The material and other features also impact the pricing. Some desks come with built-in features such as cable management systems, adjustable height settings, or built-in storage. While you can get these additional tools irrespective of the desk size, a big desk can accommodate them more effectively.

6) Assembly and installation

Most of the desk comes unassembled. Consider the ease of assembly and installation of the desk, especially if you're purchasing it online and will need to assemble it yourself. While they do come with clear instructions, setting them up can be tricky.

A 140cm desk might need more work and time to get assembled compared to the 120cm desk. You will need enough space to assemble the desk. Choosing a location with adequate space and lighting will facilitate the assembly process.

Final verdict

What is an optimal gaming desk size? (Image via Unsplash/Balkouras Nicos)

Choosing the optimal size between 120cm and 140cm can be tricky. In my opinion, the big-sized desk is more optimal. It provides more surface area to comfortably place all your gaming peripherals and is a future-proof option.

That said, if you have a limited budget or space, a 120cm desk will be the best gaming desk size for you. So, ultimately, the decision of the best gaming desk size depends on individual needs and preferences.

