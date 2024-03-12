Ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup: Which is the best for gaming in 2024?

The discussion of an ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup remains a hot topic of debate within the gaming community, both having their pros and cons. Ultrawide screens improve your gaming setup's visual appeal but can be pricey. On the other hand, while it is tricky to install a multi-monitor setup, they are excellent for multitasking.

With so many compelling options available, it can be difficult to decide on the most suitable option for gaming in 2024. In this article, we make a detailed comparison between ultrawide vs multi-monitor setups to help you make an informed decision.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup: Which is more compatible with games?

You can customize a dual-monitor setup (Image via Unsplash/Amr Taha)

Ultrawide screens offer more space for gaming and a better immersive aspect ratio than usual monitors. The wide aspect ratio feels more natural and engaging, especially in racing, flight simulators, and open-world games.

Unfortunately, many popular games don't offer native ultrawide support. But the good news is that new titles are coming with built-in ultrawide support, offering a better gaming experience.

The multi-monitor setup is more compatible with different games. Many titles come with custom settings to optimize multiple monitors. Additionally, the OS treats each monitor as a separate display, so you can use one for gaming and the other for guides, walkthroughs, chats, or streams while playing. This versatility makes a multi-monitor setup the right choice for strategy, simulation, and RPG games.

Ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup: Which offers better performance?

Ultrawide monitors are easy to manage (Image via Unsplash/Joshua Kettle)

To be honest, an ultrawide monitor offers an optimal experience in PC gaming with more immersive graphics. The refresh rate is also impressive. However, a multi-monitor setup offers better overall resolution.

A single ultrawide monitor is easy to install. It comes with a plug-and-play feature and doesn’t require any other special configuration. Its counterpart, however, requires additional cables for power and display, which may lead to a cluttered gaming setup.

All things aside, you will see bezels in between two or more monitor setups. That can be a constant distraction, especially in fast-paced games where you need to focus across the entire field of view.

Ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup: Which offers better value for money?

Multi-monitors are cheaper compared to ultrawide screens (Image via Youtube/SpawnPoiint)

Undoubtedly, ultrawide monitors are impressive, but they are pricey considering the similar overall screen space and quality of the dual monitor setup. The combined price of two ultrawide gaming monitors might be less than that of a single ultrawide monitor offering similar screen real estate. You will also need to spend on additional cables and potentially a monitor arm for a dual setup.

Ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup: Final verdict

A multi-monitor gaming setup offers more flexibility (Image via Reddit-u/keepscrollingbuddy)

The winner of the ultrawide vs multi-monitor setup battle depends on your requirements and preferences.

If you want a larger field of view for an immersive gaming experience, opt for a single ultrawide monitor. However, if you prefer flexibility and want to multitask, a multi-monitor setup is the better choice.

