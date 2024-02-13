14 vs 15 vs 16-inch: Which is the best laptop screen size?

Choosing a device for its inner specifications is tough, and picking the best laptop screen size­ can be equally puzzling. Displays usually range from 11-inch to all the way to 18-inch, but it's the 14, 15, and 16-inch options that most pe­ople go for. Each one has its bene­fits: the first one is easy to carry, the second is adaptable, and the last one give­s an intense visual expe­rience.

In this article, we will look at what these display sizes bring to the table, and help you decide the best laptop screen size for you.

Is a 14-inch screen size optimal for a laptop?

The compact laptop (Image via HP/Amazon)

A 14-inch laptop's greate­st perk is its compactness than large­r models. This size hits a nice mark for many use­rs, balancing portability and usefulness. The smalle­r screen makes it easy to carry, making it an ideal pick for people always on the­ move with their laptops.

However, this compatibility comes with tradeoffs like less powerful hardware and less space for multitasking. As a re­sult, these laptops may not perform as we­ll compared to bigger models.

Is 15-inch the best laptop screen size?

The most balanced measurements (Image via Microsoft/Amazon)

The 15-inch laptops perform a high-wire act, striking a balance between portability and an immersive visual experience. Surpassing the portability-focused 14-inch displays yet reigning in the compactness compared to the 16-inch counterparts, these shine in activities like video editing, gaming, and content creation.

Moreover, their beefed-up hardware configurations often outshine the smaller options, delivering stellar performance for demanding applications. However, this power comes at a cost, burdening the devices with extra weight and making them less portable.

Is 16-inch an ideal laptop screen size?

The best laptop for entertainment (Image via Apple)

A big-size laptop pulls out all the stops, offering a visual experience that outshines its more modest counterparts. Tailored for gaming, content creation, and multimedia enjoyment, these devices boast powerhouse configurations — dedicated graphics cards, high-resolution displays, and premium speakers. The expansive screen real estate ensures efficient multitasking, elevating productivity to new heights.

However, these laptops have a heftier weight, which makes them difficult to travel with. So, if portability is your priority, a 16-inch laptop is not for you. Larger screens also result in a higher price point compared to smaller alternatives.

14 vs 15 vs 16-inch: Most suitable pick

The ideal laptop display (Image via Asus)

Considering all these factors, 15-inch is the best laptop screen size for most people, as it strikes a balance between portability and power. However, choosing the best laptop screen size depends on individual preferences and specific use cases.

A small-screen laptop is optimal for those prioritizing portability, making it an excellent choice for frequent travelers like students; and a larger display would be a perfect pick for individuals who prefer an immersive visual experience.

