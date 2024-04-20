Top 5 additional accessories to take your gaming PC to the next level

If you own a gaming PC or are considering getting a new one, additional accessories can elevate your playing experience. Indeed, the basic hardware, including a good monitor, responsive keyboard, and a nice mouse is decent for casual gameplay. These additional accessories help you get the most out of your gaming PC.

Investing in the right peripheral can directly boost your performance in games. However, selecting an ideal option from the current cluttered market is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. To aid you, we have compiled a list of some additional accessories that you can consider buying now to add an extra layer of fun to your playing session.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best additional accessories for gaming PCs?

1) Racing Wheel

Steering wheels are a great addition to gaming PC setup (Image via LogitechG)

If you are fond of racing and driving games, you should add a racing wheel to your gaming PC setup. It gives you a more realistic and immersive experience. A good steering wheel will have high precision, a large rotation angle, and good haptic feedback to give you experience near to real-life driving.

The unparalleled thrill of commanding absolute control makes it stand out among other best additional accessories. You will find a variety of racing wheels available in the market with different features, functionality, and price points.

Pros:

It gives a high sense of realism.

It offers precise and nuanced control.

Cons:

It required a dedicated space.

Can be compatible with limited games.

Product suggestions:

Cube Controls F-Core: A modular, high-end direct drive wheelbase with tons of customization options.

Thrustmaster T300RS GT Edition: Highly compatible with multiple platforms and games and delivers reliable performance.

Check other best steering wheels for sim racing

2) VR Headset

One of the best additional accessories to elevate your gaming experience (Image via Amazon/Oculus)

VR headsets are head-mounted devices that enable users to engage in gaming experiences as though they are fully immersed in the virtual environment. VR has opened a new way to interact with games. It uses sensors like accelerometers and gyroscopes to track the movements of the player.

Many VR headsets do come with motion controllers that can mimic real-world actions, such as swinging a sword, dodging attacks, picking up objects, or climbing walls. This adds a whole new layer of depth and strategy to gameplay.

Pros:

It gives a new method to interact with games.

It provides unmatched immersion.

Cons:

High-quality headsets might be expensive.

Currently limited to a few games.

It can cause nausea, dizziness, or headaches.

Product suggestions:

Apple Vision Pro: It features one of the best eye and hand-tracking systems.

Valve Index VR Kit: It gives the most immersive gaming experience.

Check other best VR headsets.

3) USB Hub

USB hubs can be used to connect additional accessories (Image via Amazon/Sabrent)

USB Hubs are one of the best additional accessories, as they offer extra ports that let you connect other essential peripherals to your gaming PC. It is very handy while switching between different consoles and platforms. Apart from that, it helps you keep your setup clean and decluttered by providing a central location to connect all your devices.

A good hub will have enough output ports and good data transfer speed. Besides that, you can check for the port types and power delivery to match your requirements.

Pros:

It multiplies the number of USB ports available on a gaming PC.

It improves the organization of the setup.

Cons:

It might have a compatibility issue.

Decreased performance with multiple high-speed devices connected simultaneously.

Product suggestions:

Ugreen 9-in-1 USB-C: Good amount of ports with stable build quality.

Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2: One of the lightest devices available in the market.

Check out other best USB-C Hubs

4) Secondary Monitor

Dual monitor setup can offer an immersive experience (Image via Amazon/Dell)

A secondary monitor offers a significant range of benefits to enhance your gaming experience. Multiple games come with custom settings to optimize multi-monitor setup. Moreover, the additional display can be used for guides, walkthroughs, chat, or streaming.

If you play strategy, simulation, or RPG titles, a secondary monitor is one of the best additional accessories you can consider buying.

However, there is a drawback to the two-monitor setup. You will get a constant distraction from the bezel in between, which is quite annoying, especially when playing games where you need to focus on the entire FOV.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

You will get more screen real estate.

Cons:

It requires more desk space.

It might lead to a cluttered workspace.

It can cause distractions.

Product suggestions:

BenQ PD2725U: A featured-pack monitor for dual monitor gaming PC setup.

InnoCN 27M2U: Best value for money display.

5) Gaming Console

Consoles can be used standalone or with gaming PCs (Image via Xbox)

A gaming console itself is specifically designed to play video games, but it can be one of the top additional accessories to complement your gaming PC setup. Consoles often have exclusive titles that aren't available to play on PC. So, if you want to play a specific game that is developed only for consoles, it can be worthwhile to invest in one.

Additionally, consoles often have robust online communities and features built specifically for social gaming. This can be a fun way to connect with friends and other players online.

While the new and advanced consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are great, you can also have retro consoles to play classic games, which offer unique gameplay mechanics and experiences that differ from modern games. It will be quite nostalgic.

Pros:

You will get a new library of games.

Consoles often boast dedicated gaming features.

Cons:

Consoles are generally expensive.

You might experience functionality overlap.

Product suggestions:

PS5: It has the best console-exclusive games on the market.

Xbox Series X: Highly powerful system with Game Pass subscription service.

Also check: 5 of the most unappreciated video game consoles

That concludes our list of the best additional accessories to take your gaming PC to the next level. We have mentioned a variety of devices that can enhance your gameplay. You can opt for anyone that matches your preferences.

Check out other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback