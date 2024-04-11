5 best monitor accessories for esports gamers

Investing in the best monitor accessories can elevate your gaming experience. As we know, the display is the most crucial part of any gaming setup, and these additional tools for monitors add an extra layer of fun and comfort to your long gaming sessions. Besides that, you can make the most of your rig by having the right pieces of equipment.

However, the market is cluttered with so many options that selecting the best monitor accessories has become a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have figured out some top gears that will act like a godsend for any esports gamer setup.

What are the best monitor accessories to buy now?

1) Logitech C920 Webcam

A good webcam is a worthwhile investment for a gamer (Image via Amazon/Logitech)

Price: $79

A webcam can be a valuable tool for esports gamers. It is essential for livestreaming gameplay on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. Other than that, it helps in communication and coordination in team-based titles. A good webcam offers high resolution and FPS, impressive low-light performance, and a good field of view.

The Logitech C920 is among the best webcams in the market that offer a great balance between price and features. Despite being an old device, it can go head-to-head with most recent releases. The most amazing thing is that it is plug-an-play, you don’t need any driver or additional software to use it.

You can go up to 1080p at 30 fps/720p at 30 fps with Logitech C920. It offers 78° FOV. If you love to showcase your gaming skills, a webcam is one of the best monitor accessories for you.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

The build quality is great.

Exceptional autofocus capabilities.

Cons:

Limited framerate at 30fps.

It lacks variable FOV.

2) 3M Anti-Glare Filter screen protector

A screen protector is one of the best monitor accessories to consider buying (Image via Amazon/3M)

Price:$187

For esports enthusiasts, the 3M Anti-Glare Filter emerges as a valuable asset, particularly given the extensive durations spent immersed in front of vividly illuminated computer screens. It improves comfort, reduces eye strain, and promises an augmented visual journey, thereby enriching the overall gaming experience.

It is one of the best monitor accessories, as it reduces glare from overhead lights or windows, maintains good image clarity and color accuracy, and adds an additional layer of protection to your monitor.

It has a thin and frameless design giving a clean look to your display. It is available in various size options, so you don’t need to worry about the fit of your monitor.

Pros:

It helps minimize eye fatigue.

It is easy to apply and remove.

Also compatible with touch screens.

Cons:

It is slightly expensive compared to other available options.

It reduces image vibrancy.

3) Monoprice Workstream Single-Monitor Desk Mount

A desk mount is must-have gear for your setup (Image via Monoprice)

Price: $60

There are several reasons why a desk mount is one of the best monitor accessories to consider buying. It gives you the ability to adjust the position of your screen to what suits you the best. The Monoprice Workstream is a single-arm monitor mount with an excellent range of motion to move your display around.

The built quality is strong and sturdy. The setup process is also very straightforward. It also has a built-in cable management system. Besides smaller monitors, it can handle large displays and ultrawide screens without much trouble.

Pros:

It is easy to install and use.

The arm is fully adjustable.

It has a removable VESA and a rotating mounting head.

Cons:

It has no cable management on the corner.

The clamp of the stand is relatively large.

4) BenQ ScreenBar

Screen bars make your gaming setup look more aesthetic (Image via BenQ)

Price: $109

BenQ ScreenBar can enhance your computer gaming setup and viewing experience. Unlike traditional desk lamps or head-over lights, the screen bar can be attached to the top bezel of your monitor to give you a licker-free, adjustable light on your desk. It not only helps minimize glare, but also significantly improves comfort and reduces eye strain.

You can manually adjust the brightness levels and color temperature of the BenQ Screen Bar or you can use the auto-dimming feature as well. All these benefits make it one of the best monitor accessories for esports gamers who indulge in extended gaming sessions.

Pros:

It has 15 adjustable brightness levels.

It creates zero screen glare.

Cons:

Expensive than other counterparts.

It might not work with curved monitors.

5) Elgato HD60 S+ capture card

Capture card is one of the best monitor accessories for esports gamers (Image via Amazon/Elgato)

Price:$179

A capture card allows you to record or stream your computer screen activity. The Elgato HD60 S+ circumvents the limitations inherent in software-based recording methods by directly capturing the raw video signal from your console or PC. This preserves the integrity of the recording without any loss in quality.

It seamlessly integrates with major streaming software like OBS Studio, XSplit, and Streamlabs, making setup and usage a straightforward process. This compact and portable device excels at streaming in impressive 1080p resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second.

Pros:

It has a very compact and easy to portable design.

It also allows live commentary.

There is no limit to the capture/streaming of video.

Cons:

It doesn’t support high frame rates.

You might experience heating issues.

It is slippery on flat surfaces.

This concludes our list of the best monitor accessories for esports gamers. We have tried to mention a variety of gears to cater to different users’ needs. You can pick anyone that you find useful.

