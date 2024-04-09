5 best wired gaming keyboards in 2024

The best wired gaming keyboards offer superior responsiveness, excellent tactile experience, and lower latency with comfortability. The ideal device is crucial for gaining a competitive edge over opponents. Whether you're a professional gamer or just play for fun, investing in good computer accessories enhances your experience. However, making the right choice is nothing less of a head-scratcher.

This article lists the five best wired gaming keyboards with their features, pros, cons, and other details so that you can make an informed decision.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

What are the best wired gaming keyboards to buy in 2024?

1) Mountain Everest 60

One of the best wired gaming keyboards at this price (Image via Mountain)

Mountain Everest 60 is a viable choice if you are looking for a budget-friendly keyboard. This 60% keyboard features arrow keys and the option to add a detachable numpad, making it one of the best wired gaming keyboards for individuals who prioritize a compact design.

It comes with 11 keycap color combos and three switch options and features two layers of foam underneath and above the PCB, and a silicone layer at the bottom of the case.

Specifications Mountain Everest 60 Connection type USB Type-C Polling rate 1,000Hz Dimension 115 x 307.2 x 46.44mm Switches Mountain Tactile 55, Linear 45, Linear 45 Speed Backlight Per-key RGB Weight 768g Price $85

While adding arrow keys was a great move, it comes with a cost of smaller right shift, function, and control keys. So, getting used to the new style might take a while. Plus, the programmable macro buttons on the original number pad are gone. Overall, the build quality is premium and comfortable. The RGB is bold and bright as well.

Pros

It features arrow keys.

Switches are soft and satisfying.

Available at an affordable price.

Cons

It lacks dedicated volume or macro keys.

Smaller shift, and other function keys.

2) Razer Huntsman Mini

Huntsman Mini features super-fast optical key switches (Image via Razer)

Razer's Huntsman is one of the best wired gaming keyboards with super-fast optical key switches, delivering optimal performance. Razer states that these switches are more durable and faster than traditional Cherry MX ones. Despite its minimal design, the keyboard looks quite adorable. You also get Doubleshot PBT keycaps that feel amazing, and the detachable USB-C cable is the cherry on the cake.

Specifications Razer Huntsman Mini Connection type USB Type-C Polling rate 1,000Hz Dimension 104 x 379 x 38mm Switches Razer Clicky Optical Switch Backlight RGB customizable backlighting Weight 433g Price $99

All the keys are very responsive and quick to access. Besides the function row, the cursor arrows, and Delete, you will find all the usual keys. It also comes with the many unique gaming-focused features that Razer builds into some of its other premium gaming keyboards.

It also supports Synapse, the company's configuration software, which lets you to remap its keys, configure the RGB lighting, and save software-specific configuration profiles.

Pros:

It comes with PBT keycaps.

It features Razer optical switches.

Detachable USB Type-C cable.

Cons:

It's a little expensive compared to the other 60% keyboards.

It lacks some essential keys.

3) HyperX Alloy Origins

HyperX Alloy is a great gaming keyboard (Image via HyperX)

HyperX Alloy Origins is a well-built, exceptional gaming keyboard with full RGB backlighting. The keys are easy to actuate, highly accurate, and have a short pre-travel distance. It comes with a removable braided USB-C cable, and you can adjust the board's angle to three positions. Ten lighting effects can be tweaked for speed and direction, and you decide whether the whole keyboard or individual keys get lit, making it stand out among other best wired gaming keyboards.

Specifications HyperX Alloy Origins Connection type USB Type-C Polling rate 1,000Hz Dimension 442.5 x 132.5 x 36.4mm Switches HyperX Blue (clicky), HyperX Red (linear) or HyperX Aqua (tactile) Backlight RGB LED Weight 1,075g Price $110

The switches are light and easy to press and come with a choice of HyperX-branded Red linear switches, Aqua tactile, or Blue Clicky ones. You get integrated media controls into the Function row, which is a bit disappointing, though it's just a personal opinion. You can store up to three keyboard profiles with a thin LED display at the top right, which shows which keyboard profile you're using.

Pros:

The chassis is well-made and solid.

It uses a proprietary switch, which gives a unique experience.

It comes with a three-level height adjustment.

Cons:

It lacks dedicated media controls or macro keys.

All switches don’t offer the same performance.

4) Corsair K70 RGB Pro

Gaming keyboard with AXON technology (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is easily one of the best wired gaming keyboards to buy now. This full-size mechanical keyboard employs AXON technology, an OS pre-built into the board’s MCU, providing a polling rate of 8,000Hz, a scanning rate of 4,000Hz, and 20 layers of RGB lighting. You also get a magnetic wrist rest, per-key RGB, double-shot PBT keycaps, and a tournament switch on the board.

Specifications Corsair K70 RGB Pro Connection type USB Type-A to Type-C Polling rate Upto 8,000Hz Dimension 444 x 166 x 40mm Switches Cherry MX Speed Silver Backlight RGB Per-Key Weight 1,152g Price $129

This keyboard also features a “Tournament switch” at the back, which lets you disable any macro keys. Additionally, you get some other keys, including those for profile change, RGB brightness control, a Windows key lock, dedicated media keys, and a volume wheel. You can save up to 50 profiles, which is the highest among the other best wired gaming keyboards.

Pros:

The build is premium and sturdy.

It has dedicated media keys, a volume roller, and other handy buttons.

The polling rate is up to 8000Hz.

Cons:

The wrist rest is horrid.

The high polling rate is unnoticeable.

5) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Apex Pro TKL is one of the best wired gaming keyboards (Image via SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is ideal for good performance and a robust feature set. It has remarkably low latency, an advanced pre-travel distance option, and the OmniPoint switches. The best part is that you can adjust the sensitivity of your keypresses to suit your preferences. It comes with double-shot PBT keycaps, adding to the longevity of the keyboard.

Specifications SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Connection type Detachable USB-C. Polling rate 1,000Hz Dimension 355.44 x 139.26 x 40.44 mm Switches OmniPoint Adjustable Mechanical Switch Backlight Individually controllable per-key RGB Weight 771g Price $189

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL features an OLED smart display, which displays all the necessary information, including settings, profiles, and updates. You also get adjustable actuation and dual actuation capabilities. Considering all the features, it's arguably the best wired gaming keyboard on the market, if you can utilize them all. Those on a tight budget and don’t need fancy features should consider other alternatives.

Pros:

It comes with amazing features.

The gaming performance is exceptional.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

The software is slightly buggy.

This concludes our list of the best wired gaming keyboards. We've included various options with different pros, cons, features, and prices to cater to a variety of user needs.

Check out other articles:

Best budget gaming mice to buy now || Best gaming PC to consider buying in 2024 || Best gaming controllers for PC || Best gaming mice in 2024 || Best USB-C hubs in 2024