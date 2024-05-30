Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Which is best for gaming?

The Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a hot topic of discussion among gaming enthusiasts. Both AMD CPUs deliver excellent performance. Many players consider the latter to be more powerful as it is a relatively newer processor. However, the former has enough computing power and is available at a more affordable price.

Both chips are fantastic options and provide smooth performance in various scenarios. However, selecting the ideal processor can be tricky. To help you make the best choice, we've created a comprehensive analysis of both chipsets.

Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Specifications

Comparison between two excellent processors from Team Red (Image via Amazon/AMD)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, being a newer-generation processor, comes with slightly better configurations compared to its last-gen counterpart. This includes higher clock speeds, more cache memory, and advanced memory system support.

You can check the two chips' core specifications below:

Specifications Ryzen 7 5700X Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 3 (Vermeer) Zen 4 (Raphael) Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base frequency 3.4GHz 4.2GHz Turbo clock 4.6GHz 5GHz Cache L2: 512KB(per core), L3:32MB(shared) L2: 1MB(per core), L3:96MB(shared) TDP 65W 120W Fabrication process 7nm 5nm PCIe version 4.0 5.0 Memory support DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 iGPU NA Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Price Available at $177 Available at $369

As seen in the table, both chips come with eight cores and 16 threads. However, apart from the cores/threads count, they differ significantly.

The 7800X3D is built on Zen 4(5nm) architecture and supports DDR5-5200 memory and PCIe version 5.0. On the contrary, the 5700X uses Zen 3(7nm) architecture with DDR4-3200 memory and PCIe version 4.0 support.

Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Performance

Which processor delivers better gaming performance? (Image via Indiamart/AMD)

The 5700X is one of the most efficient CPUs with a TDP of just 65W, which is lower than many other high-performance cards. This means it will consume less power and generate less heat. It also supports overclocking. With overclocking, you can enhance the processor's performance by manually increasing its clock speeds.

The 7800X3D is a high-end gaming processor and features a second-gen 3D V-Cache, which stacks additional cache layers, allowing CPU to store and fetch frequently used instructions and data more quickly. This leads to faster performance, especially in games that rely heavily on CPU-bound tasks. The chip supports basic overclocking and undervolting. Moreover, it comes with an integrated GPU.

In the table below, we have compiled various synthetic test results for this Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D comparison. The data is sourced from Nano Review.

Tests Ryzen 7 5700X The Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1499 1780 (+19%) Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14061 18019 (+28%) Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2166 2784 (+29%) Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 10313 15491 (+50%) Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 3386 3756 (+11%) Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 26707 34353 (+29%)

As seen in the table, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D defeats its opponent in every test. So, it is reasonable to conclude that it offers superior raw performance. Having said that, the actual performance might vary based on the hardware or other accessories you use.

Here are the average FPS that these two CPUs achieve in various games. This data is taken from Benchmark PC Tech. All games run at 1080p. The result is conclusive: the Zen 4-based chip offers better FPS in every game.

Games Ryzen 7 5700X The Ryzen 7 7800X3D Battlefield V 212 251 (+18%) Farcry 6 110 194 (+76%) Cyberpunk 2077 143 220 (+54%) Forza Horizon 5 168 208 (+24%) Spiderman Remastered 102 152 (+49%)

Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: The winner

Both chipsets are good but cater to different users' preferences (Image via AMD)

In this Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D comparison, it can be concluded that the latter offers superior gaming performance. Its cutting-edge Zen 4 architecture, higher clock speeds, and bigger cache memory make it an ideal pick for gamers looking for top-tier performance.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Ryzen 7 5700X is bad. The chip offers compelling features at an affordable rate. While it is relatively inferior in terms of performance, it can still handle modern titles at decent framerates.

