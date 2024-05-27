Snapdragon vs Exynos: Which is better for gaming?

The Snapdragon vs Exynos debate has been going on for many years now. This debate stems from Samsung's practice of equipping its flagship devices with Snapdragon chipsets in certain regions like the USA and Canada while offering Exynos variants of the same devices in other regions like Europe, the UK, and India.

So far, Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors have outperformed Samsung's Exynos processors. However, with the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ featuring the Exynos 2400 chipset in the USA, many gamers are wondering if Samsung has finally caught up with Qualcomm in terms of gaming performance.

In this article, we will compare Snapdragon vs Exynos to answer which is the better gaming processor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

Snapdragon vs Exynos: Processor comparison

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Exynos 2100

The S23FE comes with variants featuring both Snapdragon and Exynos chips (Image via Samsung)

Both the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are octa-core chipsets built on the 4nm manufacturing process. They also share a similar core configuration of one performance-focused Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. However, both chips are designed with different objectives and capabilities, resulting in some noticeable differences:

Chipset Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 730 GPU shading units 768 1536 GPU clock 1306 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~2006.2 GFLOPS ~2512.8 GFLOPS

That said, the key difference between these two CPUs lies in core clock speeds. The Exynos 2200's Cortex-X2 core is clocked at 2.8GHz while the Snapdragon is at 3.0GHz. This small 200MHz difference results in marginally better gaming and overall performance for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as seen from the following benchmarks (via Nanoreview):

Benchmarks Exynos 2200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Geekbench 6 (single-core) 3669 1661 (+5%) Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 3669 4002 (+9%) 3DMark 6873 8042 (+17%) AnTuTu 10 1131544 1178353 (+4%)

The graphics used on both chipsets are also different. Qualcomm uses the Adreno 730 GPU with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while Samsung has collaborated with AMD to develop the Xclipse 920 GPU.

However, the collaboration does not result in better GPU performance. The Adreno 730 features a higher clock speed that can easily handle demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile at 90 FPS.

Thanks to 8 Gen 1’s higher clock speeds and better-performing Adreno GPU, the performance on the Snapdragon is 10-15% better compared to its Exynos competition.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400

The Exynos 2400 still lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Image via Samsung)

Chipset Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Max clock 3210 MHz 3300 MHz CPU cores 10 8 Graphics Samsung Xclipse 940 Adreno 750 GPU shading units 512 1536 GPU clock 1109 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS 3407 Gigaflops 4435.2 Gigaflops

Samsung has made considerable changes to its architecture with the Exynos 2400 where it now uses one performance-focused Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.21 GHz, five Cortex-A720 cores, and four Cortex-A520 cores, turning the Exynos 2400 into a 10-core processor.

On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 remains an octa-core processor featuring one performance-focused Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex-A720 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores.

However, these changes do not affect the results. The 8 Gen 3 still outperforms the Exynos in almost all the benchmarks like Geekbench 6, AnTuTu, and 3D Mark (via Nanoreview):

Benchmarks Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Geekbench 6 (single-core) 2196 2193 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 6964 7304 (+5%) 3DMark 13930 16526 (+19%) AnTuTu 10 1777263 2087940 (+17%)

We can see that Samsung has improved its Exynos chipsets to a level where they can now maintain smooth everyday performance. However, when it comes to gaming and intensive tasks, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 maintains the lead with around 5-10% higher performance.

Snapdragon vs Exynos: Heating and battery life

Snapdragon chips provide better performance and battery life (Image via Qualcomm)

Snapdragon processors almost always have an edge over Exynos processors when it comes to battery life and temperature while gaming. While the gap has narrowed with the recent Exynos 2400 and 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 still heats less than Exynos, resulting in better user experience and battery health in the long run.

That said, the Exynos 2400 has significantly better thermals than the Exynos 2100 or Exynos 990. The new chip doesn’t get unbearably hot like the previous generations, meaning you can use it comfortably for casual or short gaming sessions.

Snapdragon vs Exynos: Verdict

While it's true that Samsung’s processors have improved consistently, the winner of our Snapdragon vs Exynos battle is Snapdragon. Qualcomm's processors continue to perform better than Samsung's in almost all benchmarks and games. They are more battery efficient, generate less heat, and are better optimized to handle heavy tasks, making them a much better option for longer gaming sessions.

Check out more articles here:

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8 || Best gaming phones with Snapdragon chips || Snapdragon vs Mediatek