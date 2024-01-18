Samsung has launched its new Galaxy S Series, triggering a discussion about Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8, with respect to which is the best-valued smartphone. Both companies have established themselves as industry leaders, constantly pushing boundaries and introducing innovative features. The Samsung Galaxy S series and the Google Pixel series have garnered a loyal following, with each new rele͏ase eagerly anticipated by tech ent͏husiasts.

This article will compare the specifications, prices, and cameras to determine which phone reigns supreme in terms of value in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel ͏8: Specifications compared

Here are the specifications of the two smartphones:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 Google Pixel 8 Display 6.2" Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display, HDR10+, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio 6.2” OLED, 60–120 Hz, HDR10+, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Mobile Platform for Galaxy Adreno 750 GPU Google Tensor G3, Nona-core, Titan M2 security Immortalis-G715s GPU RAM 8GB 8 GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128 GB/ 256 GB Battery Li-Ion, non-removable, 4,000mAh 4575 mAh, non-removable Operating System One UI 6.1, Android 14 Android 14 Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto), 1/3.94", 1.0µm 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55" 1.4µm, 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 1.2µm 12 MP, f/2.2, 126˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9", 1.25µm, AF Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a larger display with a higher refresh rate, offering a more immersive vis͏ual experience. ͏The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ensures smooth performance. With varying RAM and storage options, users can select the configuration that suits their needs.

Both smartphones feature a powerful bat͏tery, providing ample juice for a full day of use. Additionally, they run on the latest version of Android, ensuring access to the latest features and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: Prices and models compared

Let's take a closer look at the models and prices offered by Samsung͏ and Google for their respective flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24:

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB + 128GB: $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 8GB + 256GB: $859.99

Google Pixel 8:

Google Pixel 8 (Image via Google)

Google Pixel 8 8GB + 128GB: $699

Google Pixel 8 8GB + 256GB: $759

It is important to note that prices may vary depending on the region and any promotional offers available at the time of purchase. Both Samsung and Google provide financing options, enabling users to break down costs over a period.

When making a decision, it's crucial to take your budget and storage requirements into account.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8: How do the cameras compare

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8 camera comparison (Image via Unsplash from Akshay Kumawat)

The came͏ra has emerged as a vital feature of ͏a smartphone, making its capabilities a significant factor in the decision-making process when making a purchase. Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel 8 creates a phenomenal fight for their outstanding camera features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 camera

Rear camera:

50 MP, f/1.8, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, 24mm (wide angle), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, 67mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, 120˚ (ultrawide angle)

Front camera:

12 MP, (wide angle), f/2.2, 26mm Dual Pixel PDAF

Video:

8K recording at 24/30fps, 4K recording at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, 1080p at 960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound recording, gyro-EIS

Extra features:

Auto-HDR, LED flash, Panorama

Google Pixel 8 camera

Rear camera:

50 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.31", 1.2µm, 25mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.9", 1.25µm, 126˚ (ultrawide), AF

Front camera:

10.5 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1", 1.22µm, 20mm (ultrawide)

Video:

1080p at 30/60fps, 4K recording at 24/30/60fps

Extra features:

Panorama, Auto-HDR

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts more lenses, the Google Pixel 8 utilizes advanced computational photography techniques to produce outstandin͏g results. Both smartphones offer OIS for improved stability and image quality, ensuring sharp and blur-free photos.

It ultimately comes down to personal preference and the specific photography needs of the user.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 better than the Google Pixel 8?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Google Pixel ͏8 comparison reveals that both smartphones offer impressive features and specifications. The Samsung͏ ͏Galaxy S24 excels in terms of display size and refresh rate, while the Google Pixel 8 showcases the strength of computational photography and its ability to capture stunning͏ images in various lighting conditions.

Ultimately, the decision between the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google ͏Pixel 8 will depend on individual preferences and priorities. Before making a purchase, it is advisable to rea͏d in-depth reviews and evaluate the overall user experience.

Regardless of which smartphone you choose, the Samsung Galaxy S24 or the Google Pixel 8, you will have a satisfying experience.