Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Which is the more powerful processor?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 became a hot topic of discussion since the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has taken a daring leap by substituting the Qualcomm-based chipset with its proprietary SoC across all non-ultra variants of its latest flagship lineup. However, this transition isn't without exceptions. S-series smartphones featuring Qualcomm processors are still accessible in the U.S. and Canada, offering consumers a choice in chipset preference.

Furthermore, the S24 Ultra exclusively integrates a Qualcomm chipset, regardless of geographical region. This inclination suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may hold an advantage as a more potent processor.

In this analysis, we will look at various aspects of these SoCs and try to figure out who takes the lead.

NOTE: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s view.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Specs

Core specs comparison between the processors (Image via Qualcomm)

Before we go deeper into our analysis, let’s have a look at their core configurations.

Specifications Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exynos 2400 Cores 8 10 Architecture 1x 3.3 GHz – Cortex-X4 3x 3.15 GHz – Cortex-A720 2x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A720 2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A520 1x 3.21 GHz – Cortex-X4 2x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-A720 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A720 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A520 Process technology 4nm 4nm GPU Adreno 750 Samsung Xclipse 940 Memory support LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Frequency 3300 MHz 3210 MHz TDP 6.3W 6W

There are many differences that set them apart. Especially the cores and their architecture. Both team up with different GPUs and also have frequency disparity. Let’s explore them in detail.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks

Snapdragon chipset has higher test numbers (Image via Qualcomm)

Based on the Nano Review tests, Qualcomm’s latest chipset outperforms the Exynos processor in every test. Here are the scores.



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exynos 2400 AnTuTu 10 2087940 1777263 GeekBench 6 (Single core) 2193 2196 GeekBench 6 (Multi core) 7304 6964 3DMark 16526 13930

Other than GeekBench 6 single-core results, Samsung’s in-house chipset struggles to get even close to the Snapdragon processor. While these numbers are good for general comparison, the real performance might depend on the individual’s use case.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Performance and efficiency

Both chipsets are very optimal (Image via Samsung)

As mentioned previously, the major differentiator between both chipsets is their core architecture. Both utilize Cortex-X4, A720s, and A520s cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1+5+2 setup as compared to the 1+5+4 of the Exynos 2400.

The chipset from Samsung has two extra efficiency cores. On the other hand, Qualcomm offers high clock speeds across each core.

Talking about GPU, Qualcomm has one of the best GPUs in the market. The Adreno 750 is a powerhouse of its own. It excels in both performance and efficiency. However, the Xclipse 940 is not far behind in the race. It is based on AMD RDNA 3 and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It is said to be 70% faster than its predecessor.

Both the chipsets are built on a 4nm process and have almost similar TDP. So, we can expect both to be very close in terms of power consumption and efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Final verdict

Deciding a single winner of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 comparison is tricky. Both SoCs are promising and deliver optimal performance. Perhaps, the Qualcomm chip might be marginally more performant or efficient compared to the Exynos 2400. The gap is very narrow.