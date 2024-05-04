  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Which is the more powerful processor?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Which is the more powerful processor?

By Hritik Chawla
Modified May 04, 2024 13:22 GMT
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400
Which is a better processor between Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 (Image via YouTube/ Windroid)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 became a hot topic of discussion since the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has taken a daring leap by substituting the Qualcomm-based chipset with its proprietary SoC across all non-ultra variants of its latest flagship lineup. However, this transition isn't without exceptions. S-series smartphones featuring Qualcomm processors are still accessible in the U.S. and Canada, offering consumers a choice in chipset preference.

Furthermore, the S24 Ultra exclusively integrates a Qualcomm chipset, regardless of geographical region. This inclination suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may hold an advantage as a more potent processor.

In this analysis, we will look at various aspects of these SoCs and try to figure out who takes the lead.

NOTE: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s view.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Specs

Core specs comparison between the processors (Image via Qualcomm)
Core specs comparison between the processors (Image via Qualcomm)

Before we go deeper into our analysis, let’s have a look at their core configurations.

Specifications

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Exynos 2400

Cores

8

10

Architecture

1x 3.3 GHz – Cortex-X4

3x 3.15 GHz – Cortex-A720

2x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A720

2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A520

1x 3.21 GHz – Cortex-X4

2x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-A720

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A720

4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A520

Process technology

4nm

4nm

GPU

Adreno 750

Samsung Xclipse 940

Memory support

LPDDR5X

LPDDR5X

Connectivity

WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Frequency

3300 MHz

3210 MHz

TDP

6.3W

6W

There are many differences that set them apart. Especially the cores and their architecture. Both team up with different GPUs and also have frequency disparity. Let’s explore them in detail.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks

Snapdragon chipset has higher test numbers (Image via Qualcomm)
Snapdragon chipset has higher test numbers (Image via Qualcomm)

Based on the Nano Review tests, Qualcomm’s latest chipset outperforms the Exynos processor in every test. Here are the scores.


Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Exynos 2400

AnTuTu 10

2087940

1777263

GeekBench 6 (Single core)

2193

2196

GeekBench 6 (Multi core)

7304

6964

3DMark

16526

13930

Other than GeekBench 6 single-core results, Samsung’s in-house chipset struggles to get even close to the Snapdragon processor. While these numbers are good for general comparison, the real performance might depend on the individual’s use case.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Performance and efficiency

Both chipsets are very optimal (Image via Samsung)
Both chipsets are very optimal (Image via Samsung)

As mentioned previously, the major differentiator between both chipsets is their core architecture. Both utilize Cortex-X4, A720s, and A520s cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1+5+2 setup as compared to the 1+5+4 of the Exynos 2400.

The chipset from Samsung has two extra efficiency cores. On the other hand, Qualcomm offers high clock speeds across each core.

Talking about GPU, Qualcomm has one of the best GPUs in the market. The Adreno 750 is a powerhouse of its own. It excels in both performance and efficiency. However, the Xclipse 940 is not far behind in the race. It is based on AMD RDNA 3 and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It is said to be 70% faster than its predecessor.

Both the chipsets are built on a 4nm process and have almost similar TDP. So, we can expect both to be very close in terms of power consumption and efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Final verdict

Deciding a single winner of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 comparison is tricky. Both SoCs are promising and deliver optimal performance. Perhaps, the Qualcomm chip might be marginally more performant or efficient compared to the Exynos 2400. The gap is very narrow.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?