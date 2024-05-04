Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Which is the more powerful processor?

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 became a hot topic of discussion since the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung has taken a daring leap by substituting the Qualcomm-based chipset with its proprietary SoC across all non-ultra variants of its latest flagship lineup. However, this transition isn't without exceptions. S-series smartphones featuring Qualcomm processors are still accessible in the U.S. and Canada, offering consumers a choice in chipset preference.
Furthermore, the S24 Ultra exclusively integrates a Qualcomm chipset, regardless of geographical region. This inclination suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may hold an advantage as a more potent processor.
In this analysis, we will look at various aspects of these SoCs and try to figure out who takes the lead.
NOTE: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s view.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Specs
Before we go deeper into our analysis, let’s have a look at their core configurations.
There are many differences that set them apart. Especially the cores and their architecture. Both team up with different GPUs and also have frequency disparity. Let’s explore them in detail.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks
Based on the Nano Review tests, Qualcomm’s latest chipset outperforms the Exynos processor in every test. Here are the scores.
Other than GeekBench 6 single-core results, Samsung’s in-house chipset struggles to get even close to the Snapdragon processor. While these numbers are good for general comparison, the real performance might depend on the individual’s use case.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Performance and efficiency
As mentioned previously, the major differentiator between both chipsets is their core architecture. Both utilize Cortex-X4, A720s, and A520s cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1+5+2 setup as compared to the 1+5+4 of the Exynos 2400.
The chipset from Samsung has two extra efficiency cores. On the other hand, Qualcomm offers high clock speeds across each core.
Talking about GPU, Qualcomm has one of the best GPUs in the market. The Adreno 750 is a powerhouse of its own. It excels in both performance and efficiency. However, the Xclipse 940 is not far behind in the race. It is based on AMD RDNA 3 and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It is said to be 70% faster than its predecessor.
Both the chipsets are built on a 4nm process and have almost similar TDP. So, we can expect both to be very close in terms of power consumption and efficiency.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Final verdict
Deciding a single winner of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400 comparison is tricky. Both SoCs are promising and deliver optimal performance. Perhaps, the Qualcomm chip might be marginally more performant or efficient compared to the Exynos 2400. The gap is very narrow.