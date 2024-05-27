The Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 laptops are some of the latest offerings from Team Green. They bring the heightened performance and features of the Ada Lovelace lineup to a portable lineup. These machines are designed to handle the latest titles without breaking a sweat. Supercharged by the power of DLSS 3 with frame generation, you can expect sky-high framerates in some of the latest titles.

I use an RTX 4060 laptop daily, and there's no video game it can't handle. However, choosing between the 60-class and 70-class video cards can be quite difficult. I was riddled between the options while purchasing a notebook. In this article, I will detail the differences between the two and help you make a more informed decision.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 laptop GPUs are some of the best for gaming

RTX 40 series laptops bring the best in performance. (Image via Nvidia)

All major laptop makers have launched multiple designs with both the 4070 and 4060 graphics processors on board. Before delving into finer details about the GPUs, I urge you to check the maximum power rating for each model. This vastly alters the performance you can expect from your machine. Ideally, we are looking for a power rating of at least 100W for ideal operation.

Specs comparison

Since both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 laptop graphics cards are based on the same architecture, a quick look at the specs reveals much about what you can expect from them. The 4070 is based on the much larger AD106 graphics processor as compared to the 4060 which uses the AD107.

On top of this, the 4070 packs significantly more CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores that should theoretically translate to better performance. However, both graphics processors use the same 128-bit GDDR6 memory and 32 MB cache, which limits the benefits of the beefier specs sheets of the higher-end offering.

A detailed comparison of the specs sheets is as follows:



RTX 4070 laptop GPU RTX 4060 laptop GPU Graphics processor AD106 AD107 CUDA cores 4,608 3,072 Tensor cores 144 96 RT cores 36 24 L2 cache 32 MB 32 MB VRAM 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 Max. boost clock 1,695 MHz 1,890 MHz Max. TDP 115W 115W

The VRAM buffer is the biggest bummer of the 4070 laptop GPU. Most video games falter at higher resolutions with 8 GB of VRAM, which doesn't help justify the much higher price tag of laptops with higher-tier graphics processors.

Performance comparison

A quick look at the specs of the RTX 4070 and 4060 laptops. (Image via Nvidia)

In a detailed performance comparison, we can fully understand how much you gain or lose by opting for either graphics processor. Here's a detailed comparison of them in some popular video games today. These numbers have been sourced from the PC Support and Gaming Test YouTube channel.

RTX 4060 laptop GPU RTX 4070 laptop GPU Assassin's Creed Valhalla 95 FPS 103 FPS (+8.4%) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen 61 FPS 66 FPS (+8.2%) Horizon: Zero Dawn 88 FPS 96 FPS (+9.1%) Cyberpunk 2077 79 FPS 87 FPS (+10.1%) God of War 61 FPS 73 FPS (+19%)

As evident, the jump from the 4060 to the 4070 laptop GPU isn't very significant. The 70-class card is about a 10% better performer in most video games.

This makes the RTX 4060 laptop GPU a much better choice if you're looking for the best value from your setup. It can handle most games at 1440p too. Some older and well-optimized titles run at 4K resolutions without major issues.

