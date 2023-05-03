AMD has launched both the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 as part of their Zen 4 lineup. The processors target a similar audience of budget gamers. However, with the Ryzen 7000 lineup, the company has introduced certain changes to differentiate the higher-end 7600X chip, making it suitable for gamers who want more from their gaming systems.

Starting with this gen, the Ryzen 5 X chips pack a 105W TDP, a massive step up from the 65W power budget of the 5600X processor. However, its non-X sibling, the 7600, doesn't seem to be far behind. With much faster single-core and multi-core performance, the chip is a solid alternative to what AMD has to offer in the $300 range.

In this article, we will look at the on-paper and real-world performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 and try to figure out which is the best option for gamers on a budget.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 7600, and 5600X are close competitors

Before diving into the performance difference, check out the on-paper specs of the Ryzen 5 7600X, the 7600, and the 5600X to evaluate what the chips bring to the table.

Specs

The 7600X and the 7600 share a lot in common: they are based on the same architecture, pack six cores and twelve threads each, and share 38 MB of cache across L2 and L3.

However, there are a ton of differences as well. For example, the 7600X is clocked higher. It has a base clock of 4.7 GHz and can boost up to 5.3 GHz. The 7600, like all other Zen 4 chips, can also boost up to 5.1 GHz, but it has a much lower base clock of 3.8 GHz.

The 7600X is based on binned core complexes, which help it boost higher for longer periods compared to the Ryzen 5 7600. Thus, with PBO turned on, the higher-end X chip can deliver much better performance. This applies to the older Ryzen 5 5600X as well.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Core count 6 6 6 Thread count 12 12 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz TDP 105W 65W 65W

Performance difference

Despite the higher clock speeds and higher power draw, Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 are pretty similar to each other in synthetic benchmarks. The 7600 trails the 7600X by only 2-5%.

The 5600X, however, is much slower than the newer chips. Its single-core performance stats, in particular, are far worse.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Cinebench R23 single-core 1941 1855 1534 Cinebench R23 multi-core 15103 14220 11775 Geekbench 5 single-core 2216 2087 1652 Geekbench 5 multi-core 12021 10929 8814

The trend continues in video games where the 7600 closely matches the performance of the higher-end chip. Across the latest titles tested by YouTuber NJ Tech, the difference dips to as low as 1-1.5%. Thus, the 7600X might seem like a bad investment at this point.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Spider-Man Remastered 98 95 70 A Plague Tale: Requiem 94 90 58 Cyberpunk 2077 108 97 80 Forza Horizon 5 251 240 188 PUBG 204 200 145

Pricing

Currently, the Ryzen 5 7600X is selling for $249.99 after AMD's price cuts following low demand and sales. The 7600, on the other hand, hasn't dropped as much from its $229 launch MSRP. As of writing, it is listed for $227.99 on Newegg.

The 5600X, on the other hand, has been discounted to just $169.99. It can be coupled with any affordable B450 motherboard, which are generally priced at less than $60 these days on eBay. Thus, the 5600X is unbeatable in terms of affordability.

The difference between the 7600X and 7600 is just $20, which might seem worthwhile for a 1-2% performance bump. However, gamers who get the 7600X will also need to invest heavily in a decent cooler. The chip requires a high-end two-towered air cooler or a decent 240mm radiator at the bare minimum.

In addition, some systems might require a beefier power supply to accommodate the increased power draw of the X chip.

Thus, a Ryzen 5 7600X-based system will be significantly more expensive than a rig rocking the lower-end 7600 and the 5600X. If you have an extra $100 to $150 to dump on your gaming setup, you can opt for the higher-end chip. Otherwise, in terms of power efficiency and price, the 7600 is the clear winner.

We wouldn't recommend the Ryzen 5 5600X because it is way slower than the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600, but those with cash constraints can settle for this chip.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

