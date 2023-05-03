AMD has launched both the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 as part of their Zen 4 lineup. The processors target a similar audience of budget gamers. However, with the Ryzen 7000 lineup, the company has introduced certain changes to differentiate the higher-end 7600X chip, making it suitable for gamers who want more from their gaming systems.
Starting with this gen, the Ryzen 5 X chips pack a 105W TDP, a massive step up from the 65W power budget of the 5600X processor. However, its non-X sibling, the 7600, doesn't seem to be far behind. With much faster single-core and multi-core performance, the chip is a solid alternative to what AMD has to offer in the $300 range.
In this article, we will look at the on-paper and real-world performance of the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 and try to figure out which is the best option for gamers on a budget.
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, 7600, and 5600X are close competitors
Before diving into the performance difference, check out the on-paper specs of the Ryzen 5 7600X, the 7600, and the 5600X to evaluate what the chips bring to the table.
Specs
The 7600X and the 7600 share a lot in common: they are based on the same architecture, pack six cores and twelve threads each, and share 38 MB of cache across L2 and L3.
However, there are a ton of differences as well. For example, the 7600X is clocked higher. It has a base clock of 4.7 GHz and can boost up to 5.3 GHz. The 7600, like all other Zen 4 chips, can also boost up to 5.1 GHz, but it has a much lower base clock of 3.8 GHz.
The 7600X is based on binned core complexes, which help it boost higher for longer periods compared to the Ryzen 5 7600. Thus, with PBO turned on, the higher-end X chip can deliver much better performance. This applies to the older Ryzen 5 5600X as well.
Performance difference
Despite the higher clock speeds and higher power draw, Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600 are pretty similar to each other in synthetic benchmarks. The 7600 trails the 7600X by only 2-5%.
The 5600X, however, is much slower than the newer chips. Its single-core performance stats, in particular, are far worse.
The trend continues in video games where the 7600 closely matches the performance of the higher-end chip. Across the latest titles tested by YouTuber NJ Tech, the difference dips to as low as 1-1.5%. Thus, the 7600X might seem like a bad investment at this point.
Pricing
Currently, the Ryzen 5 7600X is selling for $249.99 after AMD's price cuts following low demand and sales. The 7600, on the other hand, hasn't dropped as much from its $229 launch MSRP. As of writing, it is listed for $227.99 on Newegg.
The 5600X, on the other hand, has been discounted to just $169.99. It can be coupled with any affordable B450 motherboard, which are generally priced at less than $60 these days on eBay. Thus, the 5600X is unbeatable in terms of affordability.
The difference between the 7600X and 7600 is just $20, which might seem worthwhile for a 1-2% performance bump. However, gamers who get the 7600X will also need to invest heavily in a decent cooler. The chip requires a high-end two-towered air cooler or a decent 240mm radiator at the bare minimum.
In addition, some systems might require a beefier power supply to accommodate the increased power draw of the X chip.
Thus, a Ryzen 5 7600X-based system will be significantly more expensive than a rig rocking the lower-end 7600 and the 5600X. If you have an extra $100 to $150 to dump on your gaming setup, you can opt for the higher-end chip. Otherwise, in terms of power efficiency and price, the 7600 is the clear winner.
We wouldn't recommend the Ryzen 5 5600X because it is way slower than the Ryzen 5 7600X and the 7600, but those with cash constraints can settle for this chip.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.