AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Intel Core i5-14400: Which is the better gaming CPU?

By Sandip Chakraborty
Modified May 22, 2024 08:49 GMT
Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 8400F are competitive budget CPUs in 2024 (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and Intel Core i5 14400 are some of the most compelling budget CPUs in the market today. The newer Team Red offering has a higher core clock speed, while the Intel chipset is a boon for multitaskers. Both deliver superb performance, even enough for some of the high-end graphic cards available in the market today.

For this reason, you might be confused about which CPU out of the two is the better pick. The answer, however, differs based on your budget and requirements as both the Intel and AMD CPUs have their strengths and weaknesses.

Therefore, to help you make an informed decision, we will list the specs and performance differences between the two gaming CPUs.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Intel Core i5 14400: Specifications

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F (Image via AMD)

Let's look at the core configuration of the AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and Intel Core i5 14400 before we begin with the main comparison:

Specifications

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F

Intel Core i5 14400

Architecture

Zen 4 (Phoenix)

Raptor Lake

Cores

6

10

Threads

12

16

Base frequency

4.2 GHz

2.5 GHz

Turbo boost

4.7 GHz

4.7 GHz

Cache

L2: 1MB(per core), L3: 16MB

L2: 1.25MB(per core), L3: 20MB

TDP

65W

65W

Fabrication process

4 nm

10 nm

iGPU

NA

UHD Graphics 730

PCIe support

Gen 4

Gen 4

Price

Available for $170

Available for $221

As you can see, there aren't major differences between the two CPUs. The Ryzen 5 8400F is built on a newer architecture and a more efficient fabrication process.

Both offer similar turbo boost speeds, TDPs, and prices. However, the Core i5 14400 has Intel UHD graphics support, whereas the Ryzen 5 8400F needs a dedicated GPU to run.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Intel Core i5 14400: Performance

The Intel Core i5 14400 is a great processor for multitasking (Image via Computer Solution)

The Intel Core i5-14400 is based on a hybrid architecture with 10 cores and 16 threads. Out of the 10 cores, six are high-performance 'P' cores, and the rest are efficient 'E' cores. The Ryzen 5 8400F, on the other hand, is a traditional six-core and 12-thread chipset with a higher base clock speed.

The higher core count should help the multi-core performance of the Intel processor. However, both chipsets provide similar day-to-day performance. As we mentioned earlier, their spec sheets also look alike, and both processors are great for everyday use, like browsing the internet or casual office work.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Intel Core i5 14400: Gaming comparison

Given both the Ryzen 5 8400F and Intel i5 14400 are budget gaming processors, a more relevant test would be a direct FPS comparison while playing the latest titles.

The chart below shows how many frames each CPU could generate when paired with the GeForce RTX 4090. The data has been sourced from the YouTube channel, Testing Games.

GamesAMD Ryzen 5 8400F (Average FPS)Intel Core i5 14400 (Average FPS)
Ghost of Tsushima121141
Cyberpunk 20776987
Horizon Forbidden West132146
Red Dead Redemption 2135132
Starfield 8696
Hogwarts Legacy6367
The Witcher 38392

The difference between these chipsets in terms of gaming performance is marginal at lower resolutions like Full HD or 2K, with the higher cores of the 14400F helping generate more FPS.

However, if you are planning for a 4K rig with a powerful GPU, the difference would be even less, as the performance would be more GPU-based.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Intel Core i5 14400: Verdict

Overall, the Intel Core i5 14400 is the better budget processor for gaming, as it provides higher FPS in most modern games. With its higher cores and threads, it would be better suited for multitasking or heavy professional work like editing or 3D modeling. You can even buy the Intel i5 14400F variant at a cheaper price of less than $200 if you are planning to use this CPU with a dedicated graphics card.

However, the AMD Ryzen 5 8400F costs almost $50 less and performs great in most types of tasks. Therefore if you have a tighter budget and can live with slightly lower gaming performance, the Ryzen 5 8400F is a good option.

