AMD Ryzen 5 8500G specs, prices, launch date, and more

The AMD Ryzen 5 8500G provides budget gamers with more options to choose from while building a low-cost system capable of playing the latest titles with some compromises. The chip is a new entry in this generation — the last generation Ryzen 5000 series didn't have a 5500G.

Let's go over the details of this budget Ryzen 5 processor, including its on-paper specs, prices, launch date, and more. The reviews of the chip aren't out yet. We still don't know where it will be priced in the market.

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G specs

The new Ryzen 8000G chips bring competitive performance on a budget (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 8500G has much in common with its higher-end sibling, the Ryzen 5 8600G. The chip is a six-core and twelve-threaded offering. Moreover, it features the same 22 MB of total L2+L3 cache.

In terms of the graphics processor, the 8500G will feature the 4-core AMD Radeon 740M. It will be considerably slower than the 780M found on the Ryzen 7 8700G, but it still packs enough rendering prowess for playing the latest games at HD resolutions.

The processor is based on a limited 65W power budget. This makes it perfect for entry-level systems with low-power delivery capabilities. Unlike the higher-end Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G CPUs, the budget 8500G doesn't have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

It has a base clock of 3.5 GHz and, like every other Zen 4-based chip, can boost to 5.0 GHz.

The detailed specs list of the upcoming 8500G chip is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G Core count 6 Thread count 12 Boost frequency 5.0 GHz Base frequency 3.5 GHz Total cache 22 MB TDP 65W

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G prices

The new Zen 4 APUs have been priced very competitively (Image via AMD)

All of the new AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs are priced very competitively. The 8500G, with its limited capabilities, will be available for $179. In comparison, the higher-end 8600G will debut for $229. At this price, it will be cheaper than the Core i5-13400. Given the impressive on-paper specs, it will be interesting to check out where the 8500G stands in the market.

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G launch date

The new Ryzen 8000G and 5000 series chips, including the 8500G, will launch on January 31, 2024. It will be available at every leading retail store and system integrator like Newegg, Micro Center, and Amazon.

Overall, the new Ryzen 8000G series processors are superb options for budget gamers who want competitive performance from their system at 1080p and lower resolutions without spending a fortune. The 8500G will be a top sub-$200 option in this regard.