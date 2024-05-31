AMD Ryzen 7 8700G vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are the latest eight-core offerings from Team Red. Both are based on the Zen 4 architecture and bring the latest in computing technology to the table. However, there are quite a few differences between them, too. While the 7800X3D's primary selling point is the enormous 104 MB 3D V-cache under its hood, the 8700G is a gaming APU, with both the CPU and a capable GPU in one chip.

Choosing between these CPUs can be difficult. Both are priced around the $330 mark, making things more difficult. We'll compare these chips in detail and list all the differences in this article to make things slightly easier for you.

Both the Ryzen 7 8700G and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are powerful gaming CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a capable gaming CPU (Image via Amazon)

The Ryzen 7 8700G and the 7800X3D are some of the best high-end gaming CPUs today. They compete against the Core i7-13700K and the 14700K, and bring all the improvements in IPC and single-core performance that debuted with the Zen 4 architecture.

Specs comparison

Before we dive into the specs comparison, it's important to note that the Ryzen 8000 series isn't a successor to the 7000 series. It is more of a mid-cycle refresh with options geared towards budget gamers. The lineup primarily consists of APUs and affordable CPUs.

With that out of the way, let's dive into the hardware specifications of the chips. Both are eight-core sixteen-threaded processors. The main difference lies in the amount of cache each has, the iGPU, and the operating power limit.

The 7800X3D packs a massive 104 MB 3D V-cached buffer. This tremendously helps in single-core-heavy workloads like gaming. The 8700G, in comparison, has just a 24 MB cache.

Moreover, the 7800X3D also has a TDP of 105W. In contrast, the 8700G is a power-efficient chip at just 65W. This gives the former more headroom to work with in demanding workloads.

However, the biggest difference between the chips is in the iGPU. While the Ryzen 7 7800X3D packs a basic dual-core RDNA 3-based processor, the 8700G bundles the much more capable Radeon 780M. For some context, it is about as powerful as the RX 470 or the GTX 1650.



AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor family

Ryzen 8000

Ryzen 7000

Lithography

Zen 4 (5 nm)

Zen 4 (5 nm)

Core count

8

8

Thread count

16

16

Total cache (L2+L3) 24 MB 104 MB Max. turbo frequency 5.1 GHz up to 5.0 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU RDNA 3-based Radeon 780M

RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 65W 105W

Both chips are available for about $330 today, making them interesting options in the mid-range market.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G comes with a boxed cooler (Image via AMD)

In terms of on-paper performance, the Ryzen 7 8700G and the 7800X3D are quite close to each other. Synthetic benchmarks like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6 put these chips quite close to each other. However, this testing software doesn't do justice to the new 3D V-cached chips since they only test the raw computing prowess.

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 1837 1790 Cinebench R23 multi-core 18229 18207 Geekbench 6 single-core 2635 2784 Geekbench 6 multi-core 14225 15491

This is evident in video games. When paired with a capable GPU like the RTX 4090, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D delivers massive performance gains on top of the 8700G. The difference is so big that it might feel like getting a new graphics card.

Performance comparisons in some of the latest video games are as follows. The numbers have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cyberpunk 2077 92 FPS 128 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 57 FPS 74 FPS Forza Horizon 5 200 FPS 235 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 81 FPS 128 FPS Starfield 97 FPS 129 FPS

Now, let's talk about the iGPUs inside either processor. As mentioned before, the 8700G's 780M packs some serious rendering prowess, quite unlike the Ryzen 7 7800X3D's basic dual-core iGP.

You can expect playable framerates in almost every modern video game with some tweaks to the settings. In contrast, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D struggles to keep up even with the lowest settings applied.

A detailed performance comparison between the chips is as follows. The numbers were sourced from the Testing Games YouTube channel.

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 7 7800X3D Red Dead Redemption 2 61 FPS 18 FPS Forza Horizon 5 119 FPS 33 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 51 FPS 12 FPS GTA 5 88 FPS 27 FPS PUBG

107 FPS 25 FPS Starfield

31 FPS

7 FPS



Ryzen 7 8700G vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Final verdict

At the end of the day, the final answer between the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the 8700G boils down to what you want from your gaming rig. If you have a decent budget and will buy a discrete GPU anyway, the former is the way to go.

However, if you want to build a system within $500, there's no better option than the 8700G in the market today. It pairs a capable CPU and GPU and supports all the latest technologies for AAA gaming.