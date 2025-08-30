  • home icon
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D vs Intel Core i5-14600K: Which is the better gaming CPU in 2025?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 30, 2025 13:38 GMT
The Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are among the most popular gaming CPU choices (Image via Amazon)
The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Core i5-14600K are some of the most popular gaming CPUs in today's market. However, these chips are fundamentally different in terms of their design and the markets they target. While the 14600K has been handsomely discounted to less than $170 in 2025, adding to its allure, the 9800X3D uses the latest innovations in CPU technology to deliver the best performance.

Which approach makes for a better gaming CPU for mid-range systems, though? Let's dissect the chips in detail to answer that

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Intel Core i5-14600K are some of the most popular gaming CPUs in 2025

The Core i5-14600K has seen a recent popularity surge due to handsome discounts (Image via Best Buy)
The 9800X3D and Core i5-14600K are based on wildly different in terms of underlying technologies. While AMD uses the latest chiplet-based Zen 5 architecture with 3D V-cache, the older 14600K is a refinement of the monolithic Raptor Lake-based processor.

Specs comparison

On paper, both the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Core i5-14600K are well-endowed. While the AMD processor has eight cores and sixteen threads, the Intel processor bundles 14 cores in a hybrid format. Six of these are high-performance 'P' rated, while the other eight are efficient 'E' rated.

In terms of maximum boost speeds, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D does up to 5.2 GHz. The number is significantly lower than other high-end Ryzen 9000 chips to accommodate the 3D V-cache, which destabilizes cores.

The 14600K clocks are higher than the AMD chip. Its six P cores do a maximum of 5.3 GHz, with the E cores hitting 4 GHz. However, the extra operating hardware on the Intel chips makes it a bit more power hungry. It easily draws northwards of 150W under full load, while the 9800X3D more strictly adheres to its 120W typical operating power.

Here are the specs and details of the two chips:

SpecRyzen 7 9800X3DIntel Core i5-14600K
Cores / Threads8 cores / 16 threads14 cores (6P + 8E) / 20 threads
Base / Boost Clocks4.7 GHz base / up to 5.2 GHz boostP-core base 3.5 GHz, boost up to 5.3 GHz; E-cores up to 4.0 GHz
Cache (L2 + L3)~104 MB total (includes large L3 from 3D V-Cache) 20 MB L2 + 24 MB L3 (Intel Smart Cache)
Architecture / ProcessZen 5 + 2nd-gen 3D V-Cache (4 nm)Raptor Lake Refresh (Intel 7 / “Improved 10 nm”)
Memory / Platform SupportAM5 socket, PCIe 5.0, DDR5-5600LGA 1700, PCIe 5.0 & 4.0, DDR5-5600 (also DDR4)
Integrated GraphicsRadeon Graphics (basic)Intel UHD Graphics 770 (32 EUs)
Power (TDP)120 W typical TDP125 W base / up to 181 W turbo power
Gaming Strengths$479$165
In terms of pricing, the i5-14600K is about a third of what the 9800X3D is selling for. While the latter is maintaining its $479 launch MSRP for now, Intel has aggressively discounted some of its older chips, like the Core i5, to stay competitive against AMD.

Performance comparison

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D continues to be an insanely popular gaming CPU in mid-2025 (Image via AMD)
Here's how the two chips compare in terms of gaming performance at 4K Ultra settings, alongside the slightly cheaper but still stocked Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The tests were conducted with an RTX 3090 Ti GPU. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Mark PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3DAMD Ryzen 7 7800X3DIntel Core i5-14600K
God of War 135 FPS133 FPS117 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077 96 FPS69 FPS71 FPS
Assassin's Creed Valhalla 127 FPS108 FPS89 FPS
Watch Dogs Legion 126 FPS110 FPS97 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2 131 FPS128 FPS101 FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn 146 FPS127 FPS131 FPS
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, on average, is 27.4% faster than the Core i5-14600K. The Intel chip fails to secure a win in any game. The largest gains are seen in more CPU-heavy games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla (+42.7%), Cyberpunk 2077 (+35.2%), and Watch Dogs Legion (+29.9%). Here's how the geomean FPS ranks:

  1. Ryzen 7 9800X3D: 125.8 FPS
  2. Ryzen 7 7800X3D: 110.0 FPS
  3. Intel Core i5-14600K: 99.1 FPS

Moving up from the 14600K to the 9800X3D delivers performance gains large enough to feel like a GPU upgrade. However, this may only be the case if you're not limited by the GPU (something northwards of the RTX 4080 Super/5080). Else, the $300 you can save by opting for the Core i5 can translate to a handsome GPU upgrade, which would deliver gains much greater than 27.4%.

For budget-conscious gamers, paying a 183% price premium for 26.9% better performance doesn't make sense if a larger gain can be unlocked by spending more on a GPU. The 7800X3D makes an even worse case in this regard, costing a 112% price premium for just 11% better performance. This makes the Core i5-14600K the better choice as it costs an exceptional $1.71 per FPS. In comparison, the 7800X3D sits at $3.26 per FPS while the 9800X3D is at $3.81 per FPS.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
