AMD Ryzen 9 7900X discounted to just $355, massive discounts on Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7700

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is being sold at throwaway prices at B&H Photo & Video. For the price of a mid-range six-core processor, you can now buy the twelve-core Team Red monster that can outperform almost any processor currently available on the market. In addition to the 7900X, you can also buy the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the Ryzen 7 7700 at lucrative prices in the ongoing promotion at B&H.

Currently, the budget eight-core 7700 is being sold for $275.99 on the website specializing in camera gear. For context, the Ryzen 5 7600X currently sells for $249.99. Thus, you can get more performance and much better power efficiency for just $25 more.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is available for a massive discount as well. You can pick up this 3D V-cached chip for just $469.78, which makes it a decent deal. We will fill you in on how to claim all these deals before they are gone.

How to claim the best deals on Ryzen 9 7900X and other chips on B&H Photo and Video?

The 7900X is available for just $355. (Image via B&H)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: $355 on B&H Photo and Video

$355 on B&H Photo and Video AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: $469.78 on B&H Photo and Video

$469.78 on B&H Photo and Video AMD Ryzen 7 7700: $275.99 on B&H Photo and Video

The 7900X is currently listed for $432 on B&H Photo and Video. Thus, you can instantly qualify for a considerable $70 rebate on the launch price of the processor. In addition to this offer, an extra $77 off can be claimed in the cart. This drops the price down to just $355. The processor is a very capable option for high-performance PCs, as we found in our review.

The best part about these discounts is that all of them pack the Starfield game bundle. Thus, you can get a $70 game for free, which makes the chips even more worth it.

The 7900X3D, on the other hand, is listed for $515.78 on the website. This is down from the launch MSRP of $550. In addition to the $35 discount, you can apply for an additional $46 off after adding the chip to the cart. This effectively drops the price down to just $469.78.

Similarly, buyers can claim an extra discount on the Ryzen 7 7700. The chip is currently listed for $319 on B&H. On top of this, gamers get a $43.01 discount that drops the price to just $275.99, which makes it a deal worth considering. Of course, a free copy of Starfield is available with this chip as well.

All the available promotions on the Ryzen 7000 processors are very lucrative. It is part of AMD's efforts to keep the chips competitive following the rough start they endured because of bad pricing.