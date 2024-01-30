AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 7900X: Which is the better buy in 2024?

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X are some of the highest-end processors introduced in the Zen 4 lineup. The former is the most expensive offering in the current lineup, while the latter is the cheapest Ryzen 9 you can get on the market. This raises the question — which processor is the best option in 2024? It isn't easy to make the decision from a buyer's point of view, especially if you haven't used either processor.

We have tested and reviewed both the chips. In this article, we will share our findings to help you determine the best option for you. Both processors have received some price revisions since launch, which alters the verdict.

Both AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X are capable of top-notch performance

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D bundles some of the best performance metrics

Before delving into the comparison, it's worth noting that both the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D are some of the fastest CPUs in the market. They deliver performance levels only a few others are capable of.

If you are already rocking one of these chips, it's pointless to even consider upgrading to something else. However, if you are planning a purchase, choosing one over the other might prove beneficial.

Specs comparison

There are some remarkable differences between the Ryzen 9 7900X and the 7950X3D. While the former bundles 12 cores, the latter is packed with 16 cores and 32 threads. This is much like the Ryzen 9 7950X chip, which was originally introduced as AMD's flagship offering.

Besides, the newer processor also bundles 3D V-cache technology, which adds to the chip's performance in single-core workloads like gaming. This is an advantage the 7900X lacks and thereby sets in a backfoot.

The 3D V-cache technology also has some drawbacks, like operating clock speeds, which are remarkably slower for the 7950X3D. The processor has one slower CCX with eight cores, which makes it a worse option for multi-core workloads.

Here is a comparison of the on-paper specs of the two chips:

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Processor family Ryzen 7000 Ryzen 7000 Lithography Zen 4 (5 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) with 3D V-cache Core count 12 16 Thread count 24 32 Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz 5.7 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 120W 120W Price $415 $649

The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D, however, is much more expensive than the 7900X. It will cost you a whopping $649. Both processors include a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7000 chips bundle superb performance

There isn't a day and night performance difference between the Ryzen 9 7900X and the 7950X3D. The chips are pretty close to each other in terms of single-core performance. However, the high-end processor is capable of higher multi-core metrics thanks to its extra cores.

Here is a comparison of the performance marks of the processors alongside the competition:

Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 2293 2,049 2,044 Cinebench R23 multi-core 38,263 29,302 36,091 Geekbench 5 single-core 3,288 2,998 3,011 Geekbench 5 multi-core 22,478 17,667 20,257

The 3D V-cache tech powering the Ryzen 9 7950X3D isn't properly logged by synthetic benchmark software. These scores aren't a perfect representative of what you can expect in some real-life benchmarks. However, the difference in performance isn't large enough since the 7900X is capable of hitting the upper limit of most graphics cards, including the RTX 4090.

Given the massive price difference between the two chips, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D doesn't make much sense unless you want a no-compromises setup with the fastest chip in the market. The 7900X is powerful enough for both gaming and professional workloads and will easily last a few years without hiccups.

