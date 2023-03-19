AMD workstation EPYC Genoa-X chips leaked with 1.25 GB 3D V-cache: Specs, expected launch date, and more

AMD's upcoming workstation EPYC Genoa-X will be a massive step up from the Genoa lineup. According to recent developments, the new chips may pack up to 1.25 GB of 3D V-cache, 260% more than what the previously launched Milan-X processors packed.

Alongside the enormous L3 cache, other details have also been revealed in the recently leaked spec sheet. The chips are based on the same SP5 socket and 12 Zen 4 core complex dies (CCDs), each of which packs eight cores. This amounts to a total of 96 cores.

The leaked spec sheet of the upcoming EPYC Genoa-X processors (Image via AMD)

The upcoming processors will pack a similar maximum boost speed of 2.6 GHz as the EPYC 9654 Genoa chip. They will draw up to 400W of power.

The B1 revision chips with part numbers 100-000000892-04 and 100-000000892-06 pack 3D V-cache technology. Thus, they will be much faster than the traditional Genoa offerings. With a large 3D V-cache, they will go head-to-head with Intel's latest Xeon chips for high-performance computing tasks. As such, the AMD processors will undoubtedly take a massive lead.

AMD's upcoming EPYC Genoa-X will be the most powerful server CPUs once they launch later this year

The Genoa-X chips are a mild refresher to the original chips introduced back in 2022. AMD is taking the server market very seriously this generation. Shoving large amounts of cache into the processors is expected to improve the performance by huge margins.

Breakdown of the 1.25 GB cache of EPYC Genoa-X chips

A close look at the spec sheet of the new Genoa-X chips reveals that the chips will pack a total of 1152 MB L3 cache and 96 MB L2 cache for a total of 1248 MB cache. The L3 cache is distributed between the L3 cache paired with each CCD and the stacks of 3D V-cache.

Each CCD packs 32 MB of L3 cache, which is double that of the retail-grade Ryzen 7000 chips. 12 of them make up a total of 384 MB.

In addition to the traditional L3 cache, each CCD will pack 64 MB of 3D V-cache, which amounts to a total of 768 MB.

When will the AMD EPYC Genoa-X processors launch?

Four chips will be launched in the new 3D V-cache-fueled X-lineup. These include the 96-core EPYC 9684X, the 32-core EPYC 9284X, the 24-core EPYC 9284X, and the 16-core EPYC 9184X.

These chips will not hit the market anytime soon. The earliest launch dates are expected to be sometime by the end of the second quarter or towards the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.

Team Red's latest server CPUs will offer steep competition to the new Sapphire Rapids and the upcoming Emerald Rapids chips. The CPU battle is more interesting than ever, and it will be worth checking out which company triumphs this year.

