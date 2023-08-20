Apple iOS 16.6 white screen error: Fixes, reasons, affected devices, and more

Users are reporting a new bug after updating to the latest iOS 16.6 version on their Apple iPhones. Many have reported getting a blank white screen on their devices and not being able to access any content. According to some others, the battery health has dropped after upgrading to the latest software version. Few users have reported a massive dip of as much as 10%.

The issue hasn't been fixed yet, and more users upgrading to the latest version are reporting this error. This is alarming since Apple doesn't provide any support to iPhones that have already completed their warranty periods. Thus, this can be a make-or-break situation for many.

Users need to be cautious about updating to the latest version. In this article, we will fill you in on some tips to potentially solve and stop the issue from affecting your device.

Devices impacted by the latest iOS 16.6 update white screen bug

The latest iOS version is rolling out on every iPhone launched in the last five years. The following is a detailed list so you can check if your device is at risk of getting the white screen bug:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

However, the white screen bug and the battery health issues have only been reported on the relatively newer iPhone 14 and 13 series devices. Older smartphones are somewhat immune to this issue, although we cannot rule out the possibility.

Possible fixes to iOS 16.6 white screen bug and battery health issues

There isn't a lot you can do to solve the iOS 16.6 white screen bug and battery health issues that resurfaced a couple of weeks ago. Since it is a software problem, we will have to wait until Apple fixes the issue from their end with a future patch or the upcoming iOS 16.7 update.

Still, you can try these fixes:

Fix 1. Restart your iPhone. If you are getting the white screen bug, try rebooting your device. Some users have reported a simple old-school restart has fixed the issue for them.

Fix 2. Take the phone to the nearest Apple Store. If your device is under warranty, you can take the smartphone to an Apple Store to get it fixed free of charge. However, note that it might take a few weeks for the company to resolve the problem.

Fix 3. Stop auto updates. If you haven't downloaded iOS 16.6 on your device, you're in luck. Go to Settings → Software Updates → Turn off auto downloading. This will ensure your iPhone remains locked at iOS 16.5 and doesn't upgrade to iOS 16.6.

Apart from this, there isn't much you can do to prevent the white screen bug or lowered battery health percentage from popping up on your phone. These issues can be pretty concerning for users who heavily rely on their smartphones for day-to-day activities, and Apple will need to fix them as soon as possible.