Apple iPhone 17 Air: Screen, camera, and other features

The Apple iPhone 17 Air was revealed on September 9, 2025, during the Apple Event live stream. The iPhone 17 Air is officially the thinnest Apple phone ever at 5.6mm. Its ceramic shield encloses the titanium frame on both sides without adding any bulk. It's also made from 80% recycled titanium, which is the highest for any iPhone.

The Apple iPhone 17 Air comes in four colours to choose from: Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White, and Sky Blue. Here's more about it.

Apple iPhone 17 Air: Camera system

The Apple iPhone 17 Air has a powerful Fusion Camera system, which boasts a 48 megapixel main camera with a 27 mm focal length and 100% focus pixels.

Furthermore, the system accommodates a second 12-megapixel camera with a 2x Telephoto lens. It comes with a 52 mm focal length to support clarity when capturing distant objects.

At the front is a powerful, new 18 megapixel Center Stage camera that boasts the largest field of view any iPhone has seen and allows for any orientation of video or photo. This means one no longer has to flip the phone to get a portrait picture after clicking a landscape shot. All resolutions and orientations can be captured without having to adjust the phone at all.

The Apple iPhone 17 Air's camera system supports Dual Capture, allowing one to capture moments from both front and back cameras simultaneously. As a result, capturing a personal reaction to a football match or any other event will be possible with the upcoming phone.

Apple iPhone 17 Air: Screen and key features

The iPhone 17 Air comes equipped with a high-resolution 6.5-inch ProMotion Super Retina XDR display and a high 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is protected by a Ceramic Shield, giving it three times better scratch resistance than previous models.

The device also packs a battery that offers all-day life and intuitive battery-saving solutions, making it capable of providing 40 hours of uninterrupted video playback.

Apart from that, the phone's features are designed to support GPU-intensive AI workloads. It also comes equipped with the A19 Pro processor, which is the most powerful processor in an iPhone ever, and the C1x modem, which is two times faster than the C1 modem.

Furthermore, the Apple iPhone 17 Air focuses on high connectivity by offering the N1 chip design, which enables Bluetooth 7, Wi-Fi 7, and Thread connectivity. Finally, the upcoming flagship model will support iOS 26, featuring Apple's new Liquid Glass language design to allow the phone to operate smoothly.

