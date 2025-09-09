Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Screen, camera, and other features

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has finally been revealed during the brand's official livestream on September 9, 2025. This year's flagship device from Apple brings many exciting changes to both the hardware and software, resulting in the most powerful iPhone to date. If you have been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, it might be one of the best options available this year.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

What are the specs and features of the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has improved in various aspects. While the previous flagship already had a strong titanium body and a large 6.9-inch display, this year's device features an aluminium body with similar display size, and a stronger Ceramic Shield 2 glass that's used even on the back.

Apple has also introduced the A19 Pro chip, which it claims is the fastest smartphone CPU ever. However, the actual benchmark scores are yet to be revealed.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max features (Image via Apple)

Another major highlight is iOS 26, which will officially roll out with the release of the latest iPhone. It features a brand-new Liquid Glass UI with enhanced customisation options and other improvements.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max now uses triple 48MP sensors for the primary camera, including a periscope telephoto lens with 8x zoom. The selfie camera has been upgraded from a 12 MP to a 18 MP sensor this year.

Here are the major technical specifications of the iPhone 17 Pro Max:

Display 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, 1320 x 2868 pixels, Ceramic Shield 2 (2025) Storage options 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB Finish Ceramic Shield 2, aluminium body, IP68 water and scratch resistance Action button Yes Apple Intelligence Yes SoC Apple A19 Pro (3 nm), Hexa-core CPU, Hexa-core GPU Main camera Triple 48 MP sensors, 8x optical zoom, OIS, 4K video recording up to 120fps, Dolby HDR, ProRes Secondary camera 18 MP sensor; 4K video recording up to 60fps Battery 4823 mAh (Nano SIM device) and 5088 mAh (eSIM only device) Colors Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange

How much does the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?

iPhone 17 Pro series pricing revealed (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Here are the prices of each variant:

256 GB: $1,199

$1,199 512 GB: $1,399

$1,399 1 TB: $1,599

$1,599 2 TB: $1,999

Pre-orders will begin soon, following which the device will be officially available to purchase on September 19, 2025.

That’s all we currently know about the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For more information, visit the official website.

