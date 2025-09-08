Apple iPhone 17 launch countdown: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

A new Apple Event has been announced, which will reveal the Apple iPhone 17 lineup. The event will be streamed online tomorrow, on September 9, 2025, on different platforms. With the countdown already live, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see what the next generation of iPhone will bring, especially considering the several speculations and rumors floating around about the new variants being released.

Ad

This article will cover details of the upcoming livestream, including its timings, where you can watch it, what to expect from the new devices, and more.

Apple iPhone 17 launch countdown

The new Apple Event is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST/1:00 pm EST, broadcast directly from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. You will find the countdown for the event below. This will be the same for everyone, irrespective of where you live.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Where to watch the Apple Event

As always, the entire keynote will be live-streamed for global audiences through official Apple platforms. You can watch the event from Apple's official website, on YouTube, or via the Apple TV app.

Apple.com

You can view the event from Apple's official website (Image via Apple)

You can watch the event from the official Apple.com website.

Ad

YouTube

Ad

The Apple September 9 Event will be streamed on YouTube. You can click the video above or this link to watch the event when it airs.

Apple TV

Apple Events can be viewed on Apple TV (Image via Apple)

The "Awe Dropping" Event can also be watched from Apple Events in the Apple TV App.

Ad

Everything that's expected to be released at the Apple Event

The September keynote won’t just unveil the iPhone 17 series, but also new models in the Watch series, as well as a new generation of AirPods. The main highlight will likely be the new Air model, which made headlines as Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. Measuring in at just 5.5 mm, it is extremely thin compared to any older iPhone and is expected to replace the Plus model.

Ad

Here are all the devices speculated to be released:

Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen)

AirPods Pro 3

Apart from a new device, leaks suggest a new design overhaul as well, making this launch a special one in Apple's journey. The camera bump for the new iPhone series will spread across the top half of the phone, similar to that of the Google Pixel.

Ad

Another major upgrade, and a first in the history of iPhones, would be the availability of 120Hz ProMotion displays on all iPhone models. This has been a long-awaited upgrade, and fans are finally getting it.

The event will also announce the new A19 lineup of SoCs. While the base iPhone models will have the A19 chipset, the Pro variants will house the A19 Pro chips, featuring significantly more power and efficiency. Furthermore, while the iPhone Pro models released so far all came with a maximum of 8 GB RAM, the new iPhone 17 Pro variants could potentially feature up to 12 GB of the same.

Ad

Also read: 5 Things to look forward to in the Apple iPhone 17 series

The Apple "Awe Dropping" Event is set to be a major showcase of the company’s latest innovations. It could mark one of the most significant design overhauls since the iPhone X, which makes it an exciting launch. From an ultra-thin “Air” model to 120 Hz screens across the board and upgraded performance, there's a lot for fans to look forward to in the upcoming Apple Event.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More