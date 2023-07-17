Apple MacBook M3 release window reportedly leaked: Expected specs, price, and more

Recent insider reports and speculations suggest that the Apple MacBook M3 models are gearing up for an official launch and release in October 2023. While an exact date has not yet been hinted at, several insider leaks seem to be pointing at an October release window, keeping in line with Apple’s yearly plans with new product launches.

Apple is often known to release its new MacBooks during the fall. October and early November is usually the time when the company reveals its new line as a catalog-wide refresh.

Hence, a Bloomberg "Power On" newsletter insider news on Apple gearing up for an October release window for their MacBook M3 models does not come as much of a surprise.

For the fall season of 2023, the Apple line-up is expected to feature the M3-slotted 13-inch MacBook Air, an M3 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and more.

Apple MacBook M3 expected specs and line-up

The new Apple MacBook M3 models are highly anticipated by fans of iOS devices, especially because of the performance boost that the M3 chipset will provide these laptops. For the 2023 fall reveal, it’s speculated that the MacBook Air 13 and 15, MacBook Pro 13, Mac mini, and the iMac will be released with the M3 chips.

According to reports, it is also claimed that the chips will be manufactured using the 3nm TSMC fabrication, which is a significant upgrade over the 5nm M2 chipsets.

The new chips will be considerably more powerful and battery efficient than the last, allowing the new batch of Macbook M3s to outperform its predecessors.

Apple MacBook M3 expected price

As there is no official news on when the M3 MacBooks will be available for purchase, their price tags are also up for speculation. However, compared to how Apple has dealt with previous models, many in the community have taken some educated guesses as to how much the newer models will actually go for.

The M3 MacBook Air is expected to start at $1199 in the US market, the same as the M2 MacBook Air. However, if there is a smaller model in question, then the price point is expected to drop to $1099 or $999.

The iMac, on the other hand, could cost $1299, with the Mac Mini expected to go for $599.

The M3 MacBook Pro is speculated to have a price point of $1299. However, readers are requested to take this with a grain of salt, as these are just community speculations and may not entirely prove true.