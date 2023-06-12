Which Apple MacBook Air should you buy in 2023?

It's no secret that Apple MacBook Airs with M2 chips are disappointing. So much so that the US company halted the production of all M2 series chips earlier this year. However, if you are looking for an Apple MacBook Air or perhaps a laptop in general, the M1 MacBook Air remains one of those rare purchases that you should definitely consider.

In this article, we will look into why you should strongly consider purchasing the M1 MacBook Air if you're looking to upgrade or get a new laptop.

M1 MacBook Air: The best Apple MacBook Air to buy in 2023

The Apple M1 MacBook Air was revolutionary when launched in 2020 and still holds up exceptionally well in 2023. This laptop is ideal for various purposes thanks to its M1 chip, slim design, and lightweight nature. Let's look at why it is worth considering.

Pricing

You can purchase a new M1 Air for $999 from Apple. You can also get it refurbished for $849 from the company. It costs lesser than most iPhones and iPads and is cheaper than other powerful productivity laptops.

Specifications

Display 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 2560x1600 Weight 2.8 pounds Size 0.63x11.97x8.36 inches Chip Apple M1 chip Battery Up to 18 hours Memory 8GB unified memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera

The specs are exceptional, as you get an 8-core M1 processor, 8GB of unified memory, a seven-core GPU, and a 256 GB solid-state drive.

Programs open seamlessly, and you can have multiple windows open simultaneously without stuttering. It is also broken down into four efficiencies and four performance cores; the latter by themselves are exceptionally powerful.

Build quality

When you buy a laptop, many companies compromise on build quality and internal components. However, despite the low price tag, the M1 Air is built impressively.

While it lacks modern quality-of-life enhancements like Thunderbolt 4, it was built using an older-style MacBook chassis and is robustly constructed. If you frequently travel for work, it takes up very little space and fits in almost any bag.

Versatility

Another reason to buy the Apple M1 Air is its versatility. While it is ideal for work on the go, it is also perfect as a home computer. All you need is a Thunderbolt dock and a cable to set you up so you can have a full-on desktop experience from this little laptop.

However, it only works with one external display, which may be a letdown for users using various creative programs or software.

Battery life and performance

The battery life is also phenomenal, lasting up to 18 hours after a single charge. You can go through a workday, meetings, and other activities without worrying about the laptop shutting down.

The M1 Air is quiet as it does not have a built-in fan. So no matter how hard you push its CPU, you won't have to deal with loud whirring sounds.

Despite not having an inbuilt fan, it does not experience thermal issues, provided you are not using it for intensive gaming, lengthy code compilation, or similar processes. It can get warm at times but never unbearably hot.

Mark Clayburne @markclayburne I got the M1 MacBook Air today and it has been great so far. It's been seven years since I got my last MacBook. I got the M1 MacBook Air today and it has been great so far. It's been seven years since I got my last MacBook. https://t.co/gBYOOma2hi

In terms of consumer technology, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is as good a budget laptop as any on the market, if not much better. It is lightweight, powerful, long-lasting, and built really well, and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for it. Almost three years after its release, it remains one of, if not the best, laptops available.

Poll : 0 votes