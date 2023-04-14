Choosing your MacBook Air: M1 vs. M2 - which one is right for you in 2023?

In addition to its pricey MacBook Pro line, Apple offers the MacBook Air, which is a range of powerful entry-level laptops built for students and professionals. Currently, the Air range features two variants with subtle differences that, although less persuasive, can considerably affect the user’s experience. The biggest contrast is in the processor category, with the 2020 model featuring the last-gen M1 Silicon and the 2022 model running on the new M2 chip.

Due to their similarities, it’s natural for potential buyers to face confusion over purchasing the perfect MacBook Air. Moreover, older models are usually available at exciting discounts, making them an irresistible pick for budget-conscious shoppers. The newest Air M2, on the other hand, is embedded with better specifications that interested users can grab at only $300 more.

The MacBook Air M2 may offer newer and more powerful features, but the M1 model’s worthwhile nature is irrefutable

The base Air M2 currently sells at a list price of $1199, while the base Air M1 is available at $999. Buyers can choose from multiple storage and memory options according to their needs.

Specifications comparison

The 2020 MacBook Air’s M1 chip offers notable performance owing to its 8-core CPU (four performance + four efficiency) and 10-core GPU, as well as its 16-core Neural Engine for advanced processing.

The M2 chip on the newer Air product features an 8-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine as well, but users can choose to have up to a 10-core GPU for the laptop. Furthermore, the M2 chip supports significantly higher memory bandwidth than its predecessor, promising excellent data processing speeds on the more advanced Air variant.

The display is bigger and brighter on the M2 Mac, flaunting an impressive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen (500 nits peak). The M1 variant isn’t much of a downgrade though, offering a 13.3-inch Retina display (400 nits peak).

Those who intend to use their laptops for video entertainment will appreciate the MacBook Air M2’s advantage in this case. While both laptops come with almost the same body design, the Air M2 is slightly lighter and thinner and also comes in intriguing color variants.

In addition to being lighter than its predecessor, the Air M2 comes with a Full-HD (1080p) webcam and a powerful four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and support for spatial audio. Air M1 users will have to make do with a 720p webcam and weaker speakers, which isn’t necessarily a bad deal for all.

Category Apple MacBook Air M1 Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) M2 chip (8-core CPU,Up to 10-core GPU,16-core Neural Engine, 100GB/s memory bandwidth) Unified Memory and Storage Up to 16 GB RAM, Up to 2TB storage Up to 24 GB RAM, Up to 2TB storage Display 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology (Retina display), 400 nits, 2560 by 1660 pixels 13.6-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display, 500 nits, 2560 by 1664 pixels Audio Stereo speakers, Wide stereo sound, Support for Dolby Atmos playback Four-speaker sound system, Wide stereo sound, Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Keyboard, Trackpad, and Webcam Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch Trackpad, 720p webcam Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch Trackpad, 1080p webcam Connectivity (Wireless and Ports) 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Battery life Up to 15 hours of wireless web and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback Up to 15 hours of wireless web and up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback Charging 30W USB-C Power Adapter 30W, 35W, 67W (fast charge)

The final difference happens to be in the charging standard, with Air M2’s support for the bigger 67W USB-C Power Adapter.

Verdict

If you are willing to spend a few hundred dollars more, the MacBook Air M2 may be a good choice for you. The modern laptop is equipped with the best entry-level Apple Silicon so far, features a better display and sound system, and even charges pretty fast.

That said, the differences can be ignored in most cases. Students and casual users can save their budget by purchasing the MacBook Air M1. Prices for the older model go as low as $800 and such offers are available regularly via third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

One can also find noteworthy deals on the Air M2, with prices falling below $1000 for the base variant during major sales.

If you are not planning to upgrade your laptop anytime soon and want extra processing speed and unified memory, it may be worth scooping up the M2 laptop in 2023. However, the 2020 MacBook Air M1 continues to enchant the budget-friendly crowd with its thrilling rates and almost equally good specifications as its successor.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

