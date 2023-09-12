Apple Watch Ultra Dark Titanium leaked ahead of reveal: specs, prices, and more

Apple has always been a frontrunner when it comes to premium technology, and its latest Apple Watch series is no exception, with the Ultra variant bringing a robust and premium experience to users. As we are hours away from Apple's "Wonderlust" event, there are multiple rumors and leaks about the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, tentatively named the "Apple Watch Ultra 2."

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 design

When it comes to the Watch Ultra 2, its design immediately grabs attention. Rumors suggest that Apple is planning to elevate the design even further with this new release. Trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro has hinted at a black titanium case, a new and exciting addition to the series. This option is expected to be available alongside the existing "Natural" titanium finish, offering more choices for users.

Looking back at previous models, it seems Apple is revisiting the darker shades that were a hit in the Watch Series 7. The return of this darker hue is not just a nod to the past but a stylish and futuristic update to the Ultra series, blending elegance with a rugged look.

Features to look forward to in the Watch Ultra 2

Moving on to the features, a significant upgrade is anticipated in the form of a faster S9 chip. This chip, based on the A15 Bionic chip initially used in the iPhone 13 models, promises to elevate the performance to unprecedented levels. The integration of a more potent chip translates to a smoother, faster, and more efficient user experience, setting a new benchmark in the smartwatch industry.

Another highlight is the potential inclusion of a more vibrant palette for the Watch Series 9, rumored to be announced alongside the Ultra 2. While the details remain under wraps, the addition of a pink variant is strongly speculated, bringing a splash of color to the series.

Watch Ultra 2 expected to be unveiled today

The second-generation Watch Ultra is expected to be unveiled in today's "Wonderlust" event, a timeline aligning with the previous releases. The grand reveal is likely to happen alongside the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the iPhone 15 series.

The Watch Ultra, which made its debut in September 2022, was designed for the adventurous at heart, offering features catering to hiking, extreme water sports, and diving. The Ultra 2 promises to carry forward this legacy with enhancements that will propel the user experience to a whole new level.