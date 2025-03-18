Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT 

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest title in the Assassin's Creed franchise, and it is set in Japan during the Sengoku era. Boasting remarkable visuals, the game comes with hefty system requirements. Notably, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT are the best graphics cards for those who wish to play this game at QHD resolution with high graphical fidelity.

However, if you want to achieve 60 FPS and higher, you may want to optimize the settings before you jump in. In this article, we are showcasing all the optimized settings to use in Assassin's Creed Shadows on PCs with Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT GPUs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows' recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560x1440.

What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6800?

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU, which is capable of playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at QHD with 60 FPS. However, without the right settings, this GPU may suffer from stutters.

Apply the following settings for the best results with Radeon RX 6800:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 2560x1440

: 2560x1440 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Quality

: Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : High

: High Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Medium

: Medium Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : High

: High Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Medium

What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6800 XT?

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU and comes with 16GB of VRAM to ensure gamers get the best graphics and framerate possible. However, due to the demanding nature of Assassin's Creed Shadows, you will still need to optimize the graphics settings to get the best experience.

Here are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows graphics settings for PCs with Radeon RX 6800 XT:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 2560x1440

: 2560x1440 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Medium

: Medium BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : High

: High Light Source Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : Medium

: Medium Micropolygon : High

: High Terrain Quality : High

: High Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : High

: High Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Fog Quality: Medium

The above settings will help you achieve 60 FPS for smooth gameplay in Assassin's Creed Shadows. We have utilized a mix of low, Medium, and High graphics settings for the perfect balance between graphical fidelity and performance.

