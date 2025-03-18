Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 7700 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows is Ubisoft's latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Set in Japan, this action RPG title follows the journey of Yasuke and Naoe. The game requires ray tracing for its global illumination lighting technique, and it looks absolutely breathtaking. However, the default graphics settings in the game may not deliver the best performance on GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT. If you own this graphics card, you should use optimized settings to achieve the best performance and graphical fidelity.

Ad

In this article, you will find all the best graphics settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on PCs with Radeon RX 7700 XT.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's Enthusiast system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 7700 XT

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is a great mid-range GPU for 1440p gaming. It should have no issues playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at that resolution as long as you use the right settings.

Ad

Trending

Below, you will find all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7700 XT:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off

: Off Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : High

: High Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Medium

: Medium Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : High

: High Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Medium

Ad

This concludes the list of all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Radeon RX 7700 XT. We used a combination of Low, Medium, and High settings to achieve the best balance between graphical fidelity and performance. As long as you apply the settings correctly, your Radeon PC will deliver 60 FPS.

Also read: All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback