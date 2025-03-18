  • home icon
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 7700 XT

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:33 GMT
Picture of Assassin
Assassin's Creed Shadows with XFX Radeon RX 7700 XT (Image via Ubisoft || XFX)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is Ubisoft's latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Set in Japan, this action RPG title follows the journey of Yasuke and Naoe. The game requires ray tracing for its global illumination lighting technique, and it looks absolutely breathtaking. However, the default graphics settings in the game may not deliver the best performance on GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT. If you own this graphics card, you should use optimized settings to achieve the best performance and graphical fidelity.

In this article, you will find all the best graphics settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on PCs with Radeon RX 7700 XT.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's Enthusiast system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

List of the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 7700 XT

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)
Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is a great mid-range GPU for 1440p gaming. It should have no issues playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at that resolution as long as you use the right settings.

Below, you will find all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 7700 XT:

Display

  • Image Calibration: Do not change
  • Field of View: 90%
  • Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Vsync: Off
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Frame Rate Limiter: On/Greyed Out
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Balanced
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.20
  • Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

  • Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
  • Overall Preset: Custom
  • Raytracing Quality: Low
  • BVH Quality: Low
  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Texture Streaming Pool: High
  • Post Effects: Low
  • Water Quality: Medium
  • Particle Quality: Medium
  • Loading Distance: Medium
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: Medium
  • Terrain Quality: Medium
  • Deformation: Low
  • Scatter Density: Medium
  • Virtual Texture: Medium
  • Character Quality: Medium
  • Hair Strands: Player Only
  • Cloud Quality: Low
  • Fog Quality: Medium
This concludes the list of all the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Radeon RX 7700 XT. We used a combination of Low, Medium, and High settings to achieve the best balance between graphical fidelity and performance. As long as you apply the settings correctly, your Radeon PC will deliver 60 FPS.

