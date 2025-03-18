  • home icon
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:00 GMT
This article lists the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on PC, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. The much-awaited title takes place in the beautiful islands of Awaji in feudal Japan. Judging by the game's system requirements, it does not appear too demanding.

Gamers who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti should be able to play the game at relatively high graphics settings due to the GPU's computing prowess. However, the title runs best when optimized. Thus, we recommend tweaking the settings a little for the ideal experience.

In this article, we explore the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3060

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows should run incredibly well on the RTX 3060, allowing gamers to play at upwards of 60fps without experiencing lags or glitches. The GPU should be powerful enough to handle the game at Medium settings. We've also made some tweaks to improve performance: AMD FSR should be enabled and set to Performance mode.

We recommend turning on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. We've also turned off Motion Blur to help reduce the weightage on performance.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Performance
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: FSR
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: Medium
  • BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: Medium
  • Light Source Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: Low

Effects

  • Post Effects: Low
  • Water Quality: Medium
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: Medium
  • Drawing Distance: Medium
  • Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: Medium
  • Deformation: Low
  • Scatter Density: Medium
  • Virtual Texture: Low

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: Off

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: Medium
  • Fog Quality: Low
Also read: How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs well on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows will run even better on the RTX 3060 Ti, where you should experience a stable 60fps. Apply Medium presets to most settings to maintain a balance of quality and performance. The RTX 3060 Ti, being a more powerful card, should handle the game better than the standard 3060. It will offer better details, such as improved hair quality and textures.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Performance
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: FSR
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: Medium
  • BVH Quality: Medium
Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: Medium
  • Light Source Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: Low

Effects

  • Post Effects: Low
  • Water Quality: Medium
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: Medium
  • Drawing Distance: Medium
  • Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: Medium
  • Deformation: Low
  • Scatter Density: Medium
  • Virtual Texture: Low

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters Low

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: Medium
  • Fog Quality: Low

