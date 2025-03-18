Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on PC, the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. The much-awaited title takes place in the beautiful islands of Awaji in feudal Japan. Judging by the game's system requirements, it does not appear too demanding.

Gamers who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti should be able to play the game at relatively high graphics settings due to the GPU's computing prowess. However, the title runs best when optimized. Thus, we recommend tweaking the settings a little for the ideal experience.

In this article, we explore the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3060

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 3060 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows should run incredibly well on the RTX 3060, allowing gamers to play at upwards of 60fps without experiencing lags or glitches. The GPU should be powerful enough to handle the game at Medium settings. We've also made some tweaks to improve performance: AMD FSR should be enabled and set to Performance mode.

We recommend turning on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor with AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. We've also turned off Motion Blur to help reduce the weightage on performance.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Performance

Performance Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Medium

Medium Light Source Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Low

Effects

Post Effects: Low

Low Water Quality: Medium

Medium Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Medium

Medium Drawing Distance: Medium

Medium Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Deformation: Low

Low Scatter Density: Medium

Medium Virtual Texture: Low

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: Off

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Low

Also read: How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs well on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows will run even better on the RTX 3060 Ti, where you should experience a stable 60fps. Apply Medium presets to most settings to maintain a balance of quality and performance. The RTX 3060 Ti, being a more powerful card, should handle the game better than the standard 3060. It will offer better details, such as improved hair quality and textures.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Performance

Performance Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Medium

Medium Light Source Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Low

Effects

Post Effects: Low

Low Water Quality: Medium

Medium Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Medium

Medium Drawing Distance: Medium

Medium Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Deformation: Low

Low Scatter Density: Medium

Medium Virtual Texture: Low

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Low

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Low

