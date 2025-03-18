Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be officially released on March 20, 2025, on different platforms like PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. Set in feudal Japan, the game is a much-awaited addition to the beloved franchise. It explores several new themes and game styles, providing a rich and visually staggering landscape.

That said, looking at the game's system requirements, we see that it's not too demanding when it comes to CPU and GPU. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti should be able to play the game at relatively high graphics settings. Both GPUs can run the game at 1440p, but to improve performance, we're limiting the standard RTX 3070 to 1080p.

However, we always recommend you tweak the settings a bit to enjoy the game in optimal conditions. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3070

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via Ubisoft)

With the RTX 3070, you get to run Assassin’s Creed Shadows comfortably at 1080p resolution. The game runs well at 1440p too, but you might experience slightly lower framerates. We've opted for the Medium graphics preset with a few tweaks in some settings. We've also turned on AMD FSR and have set it to Quality mode as it provides great visuals with a slight increase in performance.

We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Medium

Medium Light Source Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Low

Effects

Post Effects: Low

Low Water Quality: Medium

Medium Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Medium

Medium Drawing Distance: Medium

Medium Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Deformation: Medium

Medium Scatter Density: Medium

Medium Virtual Texture: Medium

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Also read: How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs well on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks even better on the RTX 3070 Ti, as you get to play it at 1440p resolution. The GPU's higher performance threshold can easily handle complex textures and high detail. We've enabled the Medium preset for most settings here so that you can experience relatively good quality visuals with some Ray Tracing involved.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: Medium

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Medium

Medium Light Source Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

Post Effects: Low

Low Water Quality: Medium

Medium Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Medium

Medium Drawing Distance: Medium

Medium Micropolygon: Medium

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Deformation: Medium

Medium Scatter Density: Medium

Medium Virtual Texture: Medium

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

