Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be officially released on March 20, 2025, on different platforms like PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. Set in feudal Japan, the game is a much-awaited addition to the beloved franchise. It explores several new themes and game styles, providing a rich and visually staggering landscape.
That said, looking at the game's system requirements, we see that it's not too demanding when it comes to CPU and GPU. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti should be able to play the game at relatively high graphics settings. Both GPUs can run the game at 1440p, but to improve performance, we're limiting the standard RTX 3070 to 1080p.
However, we always recommend you tweak the settings a bit to enjoy the game in optimal conditions. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3070
With the RTX 3070, you get to run Assassin’s Creed Shadows comfortably at 1080p resolution. The game runs well at 1440p too, but you might experience slightly lower framerates. We've opted for the Medium graphics preset with a few tweaks in some settings. We've also turned on AMD FSR and have set it to Quality mode as it provides great visuals with a slight increase in performance.
We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: FSR
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Custom
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Medium
- BVH Quality: Medium
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: Medium
- Light Source Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Low
Effects
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: Medium
- Drawing Distance: Medium
- Micropolygon: Medium
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Deformation: Medium
- Scatter Density: Medium
- Virtual Texture: Medium
Characters
- Character Quality: High
- Hair Strands: All Characters Medium
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3070 Ti
Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks even better on the RTX 3070 Ti, as you get to play it at 1440p resolution. The GPU's higher performance threshold can easily handle complex textures and high detail. We've enabled the Medium preset for most settings here so that you can experience relatively good quality visuals with some Ray Tracing involved.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3070 Ti:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: FSR
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Custom
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Medium
- BVH Quality: Medium
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: Medium
- Light Source Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
Effects
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: Medium
- Drawing Distance: Medium
- Micropolygon: Medium
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Deformation: Medium
- Scatter Density: Medium
- Virtual Texture: Medium
Characters
- Character Quality: High
- Hair Strands: All Characters Medium
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
