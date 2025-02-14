Asus ROG Gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering an incredible deal on the Asus ROG Gaming PC during the website's Presidents Day Sale. The gaming PC was originally priced at $1499.99, but the discount brings it down to $1199.99, saving you $300. It comes packed with top-end features like the 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, making it a beast for gaming.

Ad

This article will look into the Asus ROG Gaming PC (G22CH-DS764Ti) and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale period on Newegg.

Asus ROG Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG G22CH Gaming PC is a solid desktop for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers. It comes with top-of-the-line components that make it an ideal and versatile choice for many use cases.

Ad

Trending

The setup is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700F processor, known for its prowess at handling heavy workloads. With 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz, it excels at multithreaded tasks and processes like gaming, image encoding/decoding, and 4K video editing.

In terms of GPU, it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which can handle most modern AAA titles at resolutions up to 4K. You can see super high framerates on even the most demanding games, allowing you to play at the high graphics preset.

Ad

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features Asus ROG Gaming PC (G22CH-DS764Ti) Chipset Intel B760 Chipset Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti RAM 16GB DDR5 RAM Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU Cooler Air Cooler Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Supply 600W



Ad

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is a solid combination for most users. However, those finding it to be limiting can always upgrade, thanks to the additional ports in the PC.

The PC case features vents all around, allowing for great ventilation. Moreover, it also comes with air coolers to keep optimal temperatures inside. It features an innovative tool-free design that allows you to easily open up the case for cleaning or upgrades.

Ad

Also read: Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Asus ROG Gaming PC during the sale on Newegg. It offers great value for money and serves as an excellent option for high-end gaming. The PC's specs make it the perfect choice for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback