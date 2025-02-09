Save over $800 on RTX 4060 gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,599.99, but the discount brings it down to a total of $779.99, saving you $820. The gaming PC comes packed with high-end specs like a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

In this article, we will look into the specifications and features of the AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

This AOACE Gaming PC is the perfect fit for those who want superior performance at an affordable price. For the cost, it offers quite a lot of features that make it perfect for core gamers, multimedia designers, and developers.

It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12400F, which features six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.40 GHz. Despite being an older processor, it is still capable of providing smooth multithreaded performance.

In terms of GPU, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is known for its graphical prowess in demanding games. With the card, you run most games at some of their highest graphics settings. Moreover, the RTX 40 series is capable of running games at 4K as well.

Here are the detailed specs of the AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC:

Features AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC (GL02) Chipset Intel B760 Processor Intel Core i5-12400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU Cooler Air Cooling Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Supply 550W



You get 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This configuration isn't bad, but the fact that it features an older generation RAM is concerning. While it may not be as fast or as efficient as DDR5 RAMs, it still holds up well due to its high memory capacity. Speaking of storage, you can always upgrade to higher configurations if you find 1TB to be limiting.

The PC case comes with six ARGB air-cooling fans, which keep the system cool even during intense game sessions. The PC case has good ventilation and clear glasses on the side, providing a clean aesthetic.

Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Is it worth purchasing the AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the AOACE RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the sale on Newegg as it offers great value for money. With its high-end features, it serves as the right pick for everyone from casual to core gamers, designers, and even developers.

