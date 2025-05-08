Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop available at lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Asus ROG Strix G16 as part of their daily sales on the website. The gaming laptop was originally priced at $1399.99, but is now available at $1,244.78, saving you over $150.

It is packed with features, including a stunning 16-inch display, housing a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, making it a high-performance laptop for gaming. In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Asus ROG Strix G16 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix G16: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Strix G16 has a great deal on Amazon (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop for those who demand high performance. It serves to be the right laptop regardless of whether you're a serious gamer, a creative professional, or simply require a high-end laptop for productivity and content viewing.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming laptop:

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G16 (‎G614JV-AS74) Display 16", FHD+, 165 Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16 GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 90 Wh

Performance

The laptop has the Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. The CPU is powered by 16 cores, 20 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.90 GHz, which allows for smooth performance on both single and multi-threaded workloads. Tasks like gaming, video editing, graphics design, etc, can easily be handled by the processor.

It features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, well-regarded for its balance of gaming performance and affordability. The GPU is powered by 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which allows you to run most AAA titles at high settings.

Being a 1080p GPU, it should be perfect to handle even the most demanding titles at Full HD. Moreover, as it's an RTX 40 series GPU, you also get to access technologies like DLSS and Frame Generation, which increase performance and visuals.

This particular model has 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, both of which are excellent for the price. However, if you find it to be limiting, you can always upgrade to higher configurations, thanks to the additional slots in the laptop.

Here are some performance stats for the gaming laptop:

Games (Max settings, 1080p) Asus ROG Strix G16 Days Gone 130 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 74 FPS GTA V 100 FPS COD Warzone 78 FPS God of War 88 FPS PUBG 107 FPS

As you can see from the numbers above, the GPU can easily handle most AAA titles at 1080p and High settings. The above settings are tested without upscaling or frame generation, so you can expect much higher framerates if you turn those settings on.

Moreover, this also tells us that you don't have to worry about facing performance issues on heavier, more demanding games, as you can always moderate the settings and use upscaling methods for better performance.

Display

The ROG Strix G16 features a large 16-inch FHD+ screen (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 has a stunning 16-inch display, featuring a beautiful FHD+ resolution. This resolution is slightly larger than the standard FHD, and offers more room for visuals. Its anti-glare IPS panel is perfect for playing, even in well-lit areas.

It features a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 7 ms, making it a super-smooth display for fluid visuals, without any motion blur or lag. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which further helps improve visual quality by preventing image stutters or tears.

Battery

The laptop features a 90 Wh battery unit, which lasts an average of 4-6 hours of moderate to light use. However, with heavier tasks like gaming, expect to only see around 1-2 hours. Also, its Rapid Type-C Charging recharges up to 50% battery within 30 minutes.

Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Strix G16 during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Asus ROG Strix G16 during the sale period on Amazon. Its mid-range price paired with the high-end components makes it a solid option for hardcore gamers, content creators, creative professionals, and more.

