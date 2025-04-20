New Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti laptops are on the horizon, with many coming in May 2025. These laptops will incorporate the new DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen features that will help you get more frames out of more demanding games. Nvidia has announced that these models will start from a price point of $1,099, which seems close to the price range of RTX 4060 laptops.

This article will list five upcoming gaming laptops with an Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti graphics card, which will be available from May 2025.

Note: This is a list of upcoming laptops that will be launched soon. As such, their final prices are yet to be revealed.

Upcoming gaming laptops with RTX 5060 Ti GPU

1) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 series will soon release a new model with an RTX 5060 Ti GPU. The company has already released Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops with the RTX 5060 8GB graphics cards, having a price tag starting from $1,799. As such, we believe these models will have RTX 5060 Ti variants with similar specs and a slightly higher price tag.

These laptops will feature the Ryzen 9 AI HX and the Ryzen 9 270 processors, which have AI enhancements to provide a great gaming performance using DLSS4 and Frame Generation. They will also come equipped with a 14” 3K display (120 Hz) and a maximum of 32GB RAM with 2TB SSD storage. The specifications are:

OS Windows 11 Pro Display 14” 3K (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370, AMD Ryzen 9 270 Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

2) Dell Alienware 16 Area-51

Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop (Image via Dell)

Dell has been making some of the best gaming laptops with its Alienware series. The company will release a new line of premium gaming laptops with the RTX 5060 Ti, sporting an expected price tag of at least $2,000. We expect it to be priced at this range because the existing Alienware 16 Area 51 laptops with RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs start from the $3,000 mark.

These RTX 5060 laptops will run on the Intel Core Ultra 9 2795HX processor, which showcases Intel’s foray into making chips with AI enhancements. They will also have a 16” QHD screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate — perfect for competitive esports gamers. Here are the specifications of this laptop:

OS Windows 11 Home Display 16” QHD screen with 240 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 2975HX Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16GB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

3) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro might look like the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 laptop (Image via Lenovo)

Lenovo will soon update its line of Legion gaming laptops with the RTX 5060 Ti. The gears are already in motion as it has released the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, a pre-built gaming PC. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with 64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD with RTX 50 series cards.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro has up to 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and a 16” WQXGA display with Nvidia G-Sync support. Here are its specifications:

OS Windows 11 Pro Display 16” WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) screen with 250 Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

4) Razer Blade 16

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop (Image via Razer)

Razer already launched a series of Blade 16 gaming laptops with RTX 5070 and 5080 GPUs, starting from $2,999. These laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and AI 9 365 processors. Their screens also come in three sizes — 14”, 16”, and 18”.

This series of gaming laptops has become quite popular thanks to its build quality and various other gamer-centric features. The upcoming models with the RTX 5060 Ti will also have up to 64GB of RAM and a maximum of 4TB of SSD storage. The specifications of this laptop are:

OS Windows 11 Pro Display Up to 18” QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a 240 Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

5) HP Omen 16

HP Omen 16 might look like the Omen Max 16 laptop (Image via HP)

Finally, we have the HP Omen 16. So far, the company has released the HP Max Omen 16 laptops with the RTX 5090 GPU and a price tag of $2,999. The upcoming RTX 5060 Ti variant will have a thinner profile, which has been a unique selling point of the Omen 16 series laptops. Its specifications are:

OS Windows 11 Home Display 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixel) screen with 240 Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel Core Ultra 9 275 HX processors Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

That concludes our list of five new laptops that will pack the latest RTX 5060 Ti GPUs. Most of these gaming laptops will have a price tag starting from $2,000, making them fall in the lower-premium segment. We will update this page once these laptops are officially released in May 2025.

