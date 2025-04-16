Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released earlier last month on March 20, 2025, for PC and multiple platforms like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, and even Mac operating systems. The game was highly anticipated, particularly by long-time fans of the franchise. It's set in feudal Japan and allows you to choose between two protagonists: a samurai and a shinobi.

Judging by the game's system requirements, it's not all that demanding. That said, those who own the new RTX 5060 Ti from Nvidia will have little to no problem playing the game at higher resolutions. Being a 1440p card, it should be able to run the game at some of its higher graphics settings with no performance-related issues.

While the game should run smoothly as it is on the recently launched GPU, we recommend you tweak the settings to get the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

The game runs really well on the new RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p resolution, with fairly high graphics settings enabled. We've set ray tracing to medium, so it's not too heavy on the GPU. We've also turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode, for a good balance between performance and visual quality.

These are the best settings for running the game on an RTX 5060 Ti:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: Off

Off Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Medium

Medium BVH Quality: High

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: High

High Light Source Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

Post Effects: Medium

Medium Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: High

High Drawing Distance: High

High Micropolygon: High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: High

High Deformation: High

High Scatter Density: High

High Virtual Texture: High

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

