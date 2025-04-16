  • home icon
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for RTX 5060 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 16, 2025 15:12 GMT
The best Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, Nvidia)
The best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, Nvidia)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released earlier last month on March 20, 2025, for PC and multiple platforms like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, and even Mac operating systems. The game was highly anticipated, particularly by long-time fans of the franchise. It's set in feudal Japan and allows you to choose between two protagonists: a samurai and a shinobi.

Judging by the game's system requirements, it's not all that demanding. That said, those who own the new RTX 5060 Ti from Nvidia will have little to no problem playing the game at higher resolutions. Being a 1440p card, it should be able to run the game at some of its higher graphics settings with no performance-related issues.

While the game should run smoothly as it is on the recently launched GPU, we recommend you tweak the settings to get the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)
Assassin's Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Ubisoft)

The game runs really well on the new RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p resolution, with fairly high graphics settings enabled. We've set ray tracing to medium, so it's not too heavy on the GPU. We've also turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode, for a good balance between performance and visual quality.

These are the best settings for running the game on an RTX 5060 Ti:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: Medium
  • BVH Quality: High
Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: Medium

Effects

  • Post Effects: Medium
  • Water Quality: High
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: High
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: High

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: High
  • Deformation: High
  • Scatter Density: High
  • Virtual Texture: High

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Edited by Niladri Roy
