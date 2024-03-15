Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs, features, price and more

Asus has officially revealed the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra for global customers, and tech enthusiasts are quite excited about it. Interestingly, it seems more like the direct upgrade of the Zenfone 8 rather than the last compact flagship phone by the Taiwanese manufacturer. Asus might be saying goodbye to its current strategy of creating compact flagships, or we might see a standard variant of Zenfone 11 later.

The new Zenfone will mainly compete against devices like the OnePlus 12, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. This article lists all the information about the latest flagship.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs

The Zenfone 11 Ultra's core specifications (Image via Asus)

Before we get into more details, let's take a quick look at the basic specifications of the device:

T

Specifications Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 50 MP+30 MP+13 MP Front camera 32MP Display 6.78-inch FHD+ SAMSUNG Flexible AMOLED (2400x1080 pixels) Battery 5,500 mAh (Support up to HyperCharge 65-watt)

The display and the camera get significant upgrades. The new device is big and heavy compared to its predecessor.

What’s new in the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra?

Zenfone 11 Ultra all features explored (Image via Asus)

The primary highlight of the device is its screen. It features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ SAMSUNG Flexible AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, it is limited to only gaming mode. In normal use, it’ll go up to 120Hz.

Asus is also trying to keep up with the latest AI developments and added plenty of AI features on the 11 Ultra, including AI-based noise-cancellation, a call translation feature, a wallpaper generator, and others, to name a few.

The device has two RAM options, 12 GB and 16 GB, with up to 512 GB of storage, which is plenty by modern standards. While the main camera and ultra-wide lens remain identical to the predecessor at 50 and 13 MP, a 32 MP Telephoto lens is added to the new smartphone. Moreover, its gimbal-like stabilization comes in handy during video recording.

It features a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 65-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging, which can last a full day on intense tasks. It has dual speakers on the top and the bottom. To get a more pleasant audio experience, you can use the headphone jack on the bottom side of the phone.

The processor boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, arguably the most powerful processor on the market. Thus, we can expect a smooth overall performance.

How much does the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra cost?

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra pricing (Image via Asus)

Asus has launched the latest flagship in the US and select European and Asian markets. There are no official updates about other regions at the moment. Here’s what we know about the pricing-

12+256: €999/ £819/ $899

16+512: €1099/ £919/ $999

The device will be available in the following color options:

Eternal Black

Misty Grey

Skyline Blue

Desert Sand

These are all the details we have about the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra. It has an upgraded camera, a big screen, improved performance, and new AI features. Although the device has been launched globally, some regions might have to wait a little longer to see the device. Do follow the Sportskeeda gaming tech section for more updates.