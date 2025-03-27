Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Atomfall releases globally on March 27, 2025, but it was unlocked on March 24 for users who purchased the Deluxe Edition, which includes Advanced access. This adventure shooter game is set in fictional Northern England, which turned into an overgrown wasteland after a nuclear disaster.

The game's system requirements are quite decent for a 2025 game, so most PCs with Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti should deliver smooth 60 FPS gameplay. Optimizing the graphics settings ensures you don't experience any stutters.

This article showcases all the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of Atomfall and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

What are the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3060?

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is still a great GPU in 2025. It is equipped with 12 GB of memory, which allows it to run Atomfall with High and Ultra graphics settings at 1440p. This graphics card can deliver 60+ FPS for a smooth gameplay experience if you apply the following settings:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

What are the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3060 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has much more raw performance than its non-Ti counterpart, which allows it to deliver much higher graphical fidelity in modern games. However, certain graphics settings, like textures and shadows, must be optimized to accommodate its 8 GB memory.

Here are all the best settings for Atomfall on PCs with RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

This concludes the list of all the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs. As long as you apply the settings correctly, the game will easily achieve 60 FPS and above.

