Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 27, 2025 13:15 GMT
Picture of Atomfall with EVGA RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti (Image via Rebellion Developments || EVGA)
Atomfall with EVGA RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti (Image via Rebellion Developments || EVGA)

Atomfall is releasing on March 27, 2025, on all major platforms, including PCs. The game is set in a fictional post-nuclear disaster world of Nothern England. Users will take the role of a random man who wakes up one day with no memory and has no idea what to do. He will be forced to navigate this wasteland, looking for answers.

Atomfall's open-world settings and realistic depiction of Northern England look absolutely gorgeous. The game's system requirements are quite generous, but due to the limited 8GB memory of Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti cards, you must optimize the settings to get a smooth and stutter-free experience.

This article lists all the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of Atomfall and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).

also-read-trending Trending

List of the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3070

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)
Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was a premium 1440p GPU when it first launched in 2020. However, some modern 2025 games struggle to run smoothly on this card unless you optimize the settings.

Apply the following settings in Atomfall for RTX 3070 to get 60+ FPS:

Display

  • Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
  • Resolution Mode: 2560 x 1440
  • V-Sync: Unlimited
  • Foreground Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
  • Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

  • Render Scale: 100%

Quality

  • Graphics Detail: Custom
  • Anti-Aliasing: Ultra
  • Shadow Detail: High
  • Reflection Detail: Ultra
  • Draw Distance: Ultra
  • Texture Detail: High
  • Water Detail: Ultra
  • Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Tessellation: On
  • Obscurance Fields: On

Other

  • Brightness: Default
  • HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
  • Async Compute: On
  • Reduce Mouse Lag: Off
List of the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3070 Ti

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)
Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti brings even more raw performance than the non-Ti model, which allows it to play Atomfall at a 4K resolution. However, the game can be a bit demanding at 4K, and the frame rates may dip below 60 in some environments unless you use the right settings.

Below, you will find all the best settings to ensure that RTX 3070 Ti can play Atomfall at 4K high graphical fidelity with 60+ FPS:

Display

  • Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
  • Resolution Mode: 3840 x 2160
  • V-Sync: Unlimited
  • Foreground Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
  • Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

  • Render Scale: 100%

Quality

  • Graphics Detail: Custom
  • Anti-Aliasing: Ultra
  • Shadow Detail: Medium
  • Reflection Detail: Ultra
  • Draw Distance: Medium
  • Texture Detail: High
  • Water Detail: Ultra
  • Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Tessellation: On
  • Obscurance Fields: On

Other

  • Brightness: Default
  • HDR: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
  • Async Compute: On
  • Reduce Mouse Lag: Off
With the above settings, the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti will have no issues delivering 60 FPS at their respective resolution. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings to optimize the game. Apply the above settings correctly to get a smooth gameplay experience.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
