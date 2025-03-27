Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Atomfall is releasing on March 27, 2025, on all major platforms, including PCs. The game is set in a fictional post-nuclear disaster world of Nothern England. Users will take the role of a random man who wakes up one day with no memory and has no idea what to do. He will be forced to navigate this wasteland, looking for answers.

Atomfall's open-world settings and realistic depiction of Northern England look absolutely gorgeous. The game's system requirements are quite generous, but due to the limited 8GB memory of Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti cards, you must optimize the settings to get a smooth and stutter-free experience.

This article lists all the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of Atomfall and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).

List of the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3070

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was a premium 1440p GPU when it first launched in 2020. However, some modern 2025 games struggle to run smoothly on this card unless you optimize the settings.

Apply the following settings in Atomfall for RTX 3070 to get 60+ FPS:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

List of the best Atomfall settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti brings even more raw performance than the non-Ti model, which allows it to play Atomfall at a 4K resolution. However, the game can be a bit demanding at 4K, and the frame rates may dip below 60 in some environments unless you use the right settings.

Below, you will find all the best settings to ensure that RTX 3070 Ti can play Atomfall at 4K high graphical fidelity with 60+ FPS:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Medium

: Medium Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : Medium

: Medium Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

With the above settings, the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti will have no issues delivering 60 FPS at their respective resolution. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra graphics settings to optimize the game. Apply the above settings correctly to get a smooth gameplay experience.

