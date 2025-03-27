Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Atomfall is an open-world adventure shooter game set in a fictional Nothern England, which has turned into an overgrown wasteland. Users who played it early on Advanced Access have praised Atomfall for its beautiful open-world setting and realistic shooting experience. In fact, the game has a "Very Positive" review on Steam.

However, the Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti's lower VRAM can be a bit of a bottleneck in this title. This title can use as much as 12GB of memory or higher on Ultra settings. Therefore, without the right settings, Atomfall may stutter on the two GPUs here. That's why we're here to help you optimize the game's settings and eliminate any possibility of a bottleneck.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of Atomfall and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

What are the best Atomfall settings for RTX 4060?

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is one of the cheapest RTX GPUs you can buy right now, but its 8GB memory is a limiting factor in many games, including Atomfall. Therefore, the graphics settings must be optimized to play at 60+ FPS.

You must apply the following settings on your RTX 4060 PC to get the best experience:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

What are the best Atomfall settings for RTX 4060 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful 1440p gaming graphics card, which allows it to run Atomfall at higher graphical fidelity. However, it has the same 8GB memory as its non-Ti sibling, so you will also need to optimize a few settings to achieve 60+ FPS.

Below, you will find our optimized set of graphics settings for Atomfall on an RTX 4060 Ti PC:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

The above settings will help the Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti achieve 60+ FPS in Atomfall. We used a mix of High and Ultra graphics settings to optimize the game for the two GPUs here. As long as you apply the settings correctly, your PC with RTX 4060 series cards will have no issues achieving 60 FPS and above

