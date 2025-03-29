Atomfall sound bug: Possible reason and fixes explored

Atomfall is the latest survival game from Rebellion Developments, set in a post-nuclear disaster setting. It has caught the attention of the gaming community with its immersive gameplay. However, many players have reported a frustrating sound bug that causes audio to cut out unexpectedly.

If you are among the players dealing with this issue, there is nothing to worry about. In this article, we’ll look into the possible causes of the Atomfall sound bug and explore solutions to resolve it.

What is causing the Atomfall sound bug?

While developers haven’t confirmed the exact cause of the Atomfall sound bug, there are a few possible reasons behind it:

Corrupt game files: Atomfall may not run well if the game files are damaged or haven't been installed properly. The sound bug could be a result of this issue and may be happening due to missing or malfunctioning audio elements.

: Atomfall might be facing this issue due to other software running in the background or outdated audio drivers. In-game bugs: Sometimes, games like Atomfall have sound bug issues due to a problem in the game's code.

How to fix the Atomfall sound bug

Atomfall is working properly (Image via Rebellion)

Now that we are aware of the possible reasons causing the sound bug, here are the solutions that you can try to fix it:

Restart the game

Sometimes, errors, like sound bugs, happen due to temporary glitches, which can be fixed by just restarting the system.

Verify game files

Atomfall might have a sound bug due to an improper download or a damaged game file. Try verifying the game files. Get them fixed if there are corrupted files.

Below are the steps to verify the Atomfall sound bug via Steam:

Open Steam and go to your Library.

and go to your Library. Right-click Atomfall and select Properties .

and select . Under the Local Files tab, click Verify Integrity of Game Files .

tab, click . Wait for the process to finish and restart the game.

Update your audio drivers

Atomfall might have issues with sound due to an outdated audio driver. Download the latest drivers from the official website of your motherboard manufacturer.

Disable audio enhancements and spatial sound

Some players might be facing this issue because audio enhancements and spatial sound are enabled. To fix it, right-click on the Sound icon in the taskbar. Then, scroll down to the Spatial Sounds setting and unmark any selected option, like Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos.

If the sound bug persists despite trying the solutions mentioned above, it's likely an internal bug. In that case, you should wait for Rebellion Developments to release an update or patch for the game.

