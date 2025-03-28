Best Atomfall graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

Atomfall, the latest nuclear fallout survival title, runs well on Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super thanks to the well-rounded optimization Rebellion Developments has shipped it with. However, a few settings tweaks are recommended to ensure smooth performance at high resolutions, such as 4K. Both 70-class offerings from the last generation pack enough rendering prowess to handle the title without major hiccups.

In this guide, we have outlined the ideal graphics options combinations to help you get started in Atomfall without wasting time in the game's menus.

What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 4070?

Atomfall looks visually breathtaking on PC (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 was launched to target 1440p gaming without compromises. However, it is pretty good at 4K resolutions, too, with well-optimized games running at playable frame rates on the card. In Atomfall, we recommend a mix of High and Ultra settings for a well-balanced experience at the resolution. Do note that the frame rates won't be sky-high. It's recommended to crank down to 1440p if you want high FPS.

The detailed settings recommendation for the card is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

What are the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super?

Atomfall runs comfortably at 4K resolutions on the RTX 4070 (Image via Rebellion Developments)

Framerates in Atomfall are a bit higher at 4K with the RTX 4070 Super. This is primarily because of the specs bump the refreshed GPU launched with. You can comfortably expect about 50-60 FPS with a mix of High and Ultra graphics options applied. We don't recommend a higher preset, given that the two 70-class cards don't have a large delta in terms of performance.

The detailed settings recommendation list for the card is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are high-end GPUs designed for premium performance at 1440p and 4K resolutions. Atomfall runs at comfortable frame rates with the above settings combinations applied, especially if you have a 4K display. Otherwise, sticking to QHD will give you even higher frame rates, which could translate to a smoother experience based on preferences.

