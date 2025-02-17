Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Avowed is launching on February 18, 2025, but you can play it before release if you purchase the Premium Edition. Its system requirements don't explicitly mention Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, but these two GPUs can play the game just fine at 60+ FPS as long as you use the right settings.
This article lists the best settings to play Avowed on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs.
Note: The settings below are based on the game's minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti). Ensure that the rest of your PC meets the minimum system requirements for these settings to work smoothly.
List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a great budget GPU for 1080p gaming. It has decent graphical performance and 12GB of memory, which is fantastic. The extra memory allows this graphics card to play some games — including Avowed — at really High/Ultra/Epic texture settings without degrading performance.
Here are all the best settings for Avowed on the RTX 3060:
Basic Settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Frame Limit: 90
- Field of View: 90
- Motion Blur: 0%
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Upscaling: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Advanced Settings
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Epic
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Epic
- Shading Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is a peculiar GPU release from Nvidia. It is significantly more powerful than the 3060 non-Ti counterpart but has less memory. This puts it in a weird place where the user must choose the optimal settings, without which the game might run terribly.
Apply the following Avowed graphics settings for the best results on the RTX 3060 Ti.
Basic Settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Frame Limit: 90
- Field of View: 90
- Motion Blur: 0%
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS 3
- DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Advanced Settings
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Epic
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Shading Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
This concludes our list of the best settings for Avowed on Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The 3060 can run the game at 1080p and 60+ FPS for a smooth gaming experience, while its Ti variant will run it at 1440p with similar graphical fidelity.
