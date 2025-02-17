Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Avowed is launching on February 18, 2025, but you can play it before release if you purchase the Premium Edition. Its system requirements don't explicitly mention Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, but these two GPUs can play the game just fine at 60+ FPS as long as you use the right settings.

This article lists the best settings to play Avowed on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs.

Note: The settings below are based on the game's minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti). Ensure that the rest of your PC meets the minimum system requirements for these settings to work smoothly.

List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a great budget GPU for 1080p gaming. It has decent graphical performance and 12GB of memory, which is fantastic. The extra memory allows this graphics card to play some games — including Avowed — at really High/Ultra/Epic texture settings without degrading performance.

Here are all the best settings for Avowed on the RTX 3060:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060 Ti

Avowed advanced graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a peculiar GPU release from Nvidia. It is significantly more powerful than the 3060 non-Ti counterpart but has less memory. This puts it in a weird place where the user must choose the optimal settings, without which the game might run terribly.

Apply the following Avowed graphics settings for the best results on the RTX 3060 Ti.

Basic Settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality : Quality

: Quality DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

This concludes our list of the best settings for Avowed on Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The 3060 can run the game at 1080p and 60+ FPS for a smooth gaming experience, while its Ti variant will run it at 1440p with similar graphical fidelity.

