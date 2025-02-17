  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 17, 2025 10:51 GMT
PIcture of Avowed with MSI RTX 3060 and Zotac 3060 Ti
RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti users can easily play Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || ASUS || Zotac)

Avowed is launching on February 18, 2025, but you can play it before release if you purchase the Premium Edition. Its system requirements don't explicitly mention Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, but these two GPUs can play the game just fine at 60+ FPS as long as you use the right settings.

Ad

This article lists the best settings to play Avowed on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs.

Note: The settings below are based on the game's minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti). Ensure that the rest of your PC meets the minimum system requirements for these settings to work smoothly.

List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a great budget GPU for 1080p gaming. It has decent graphical performance and 12GB of memory, which is fantastic. The extra memory allows this graphics card to play some games — including Avowed — at really High/Ultra/Epic texture settings without degrading performance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the best settings for Avowed on the RTX 3060:

Basic Settings

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Frame Limit: 90
  • Field of View: 90
  • Motion Blur: 0%
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Upscaling: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing: Epic
  • View Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Texture Quality: Epic
  • Shading Quality: High
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Foliage Quality: High
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • Global Illumination Quality: High
Ad

List of the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3060 Ti

Avowed advanced graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed advanced graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a peculiar GPU release from Nvidia. It is significantly more powerful than the 3060 non-Ti counterpart but has less memory. This puts it in a weird place where the user must choose the optimal settings, without which the game might run terribly.

Ad

Apply the following Avowed graphics settings for the best results on the RTX 3060 Ti.

Basic Settings

  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Frame Limit: 90
  • Field of View: 90
  • Motion Blur: 0%
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS 3
  • DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing: Epic
  • View Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Shading Quality: High
  • Effects Quality: Medium
  • Foliage Quality: High
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • Global Illumination Quality: High
Ad

This concludes our list of the best settings for Avowed on Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The 3060 can run the game at 1080p and 60+ FPS for a smooth gaming experience, while its Ti variant will run it at 1440p with similar graphical fidelity.

Also read: Best Steam Deck settings for Avowed

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी