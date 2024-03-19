Backbone 2nd Gen controllers for Android and iPhone announced

Backbone announced that their new Backbone 2nd Gen controllers have been completed for both Android and iPhone users. Fans will be able to pick these mobile game controllers for both USB-C and Lightning connector ports and in the Standard/PlayStation Editions. The developers disclosed that a wealth of updates have come to the handheld controller option, letting players game and stream from their Xbox consoles, PlayStation 5s, and PCs.

From new features, updates to the physical design of the Backbone 2nd Gen controller, and an expanded Remote Play connectivity, it could be a worthwhile purchase for fans of mobile gaming and streaming. Let’s dive into what the product promises at launch.

Backbone 2nd Gen controllers for Android and iPhone arrive, feature a wealth of updates

Mobile gaming has never been easier on the hands (Image via Backbone)

The Backbone 2nd Gen controller is an upgraded version of the original Backbone One, which we reviewed in 2023. With a solid, comfortable controller, players simply slot their Android or iPhone device into the center, and they have access to a wealth of online gaming options.

While the original was an enjoyable product, it was held back by a few features and upgrades that it could have used. It appears that some of these problems have been addressed in the Backbone 2nd Gen controller. One feature is that it has new magnetic adapters to support many popular phone cases instead of having to remove your phone from the case in the first place.

The Backbone 2nd Gen controller also has improved phone stability and a reshaped D-Pad, among its physical upgrades. It boasts enhanced Remote Play connectivity for fans who want to use their PlayStation 5 consoles without the TV. We found that it was pretty reliable in the first place - provided your internet signal was good.

That said, potentially, one of the biggest upgrades or changes to the Backbone 2nd Gen is that there will be more game streaming services on offer - you will be able to use your Xbox Game Pass titles and GeForce Now games on your mobile phone, using this controller. With the recent reveal of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, there’s never been a better time to get ready for mobile gaming with a comfortable controller.

The 2nd gen version of this controller is for iPhone 15 users and Android users, both of which use USB-C ports. Users of the iPhone that require a Lightning Port can still purchase the original device. The Standard Edition of both controllers is compatible with Xbox and Steam, while the PlayStation Edition also supports Sony’s modern consoles.

We will also have a review of this upgraded mobile controller on Sportskeeda in the very near future, so stay tuned. We’ll bring you all the positives and negatives to help you make an informed purchase of this product. This product is now available on the official website and various online storefronts.