Banishers Ghosts of New Eden best control settings for keyboard and Xbox controller

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an action-packed game with an interesting plot and an intriguing paranormal investigative system. The story takes place in the wilderness of North America before civilization has taken root in these parts. It follows two professional ghost hunters on their exciting adventure through several haunting locations. So, having the best control settings is essential so your maneuvers can be easy during this journey.
This guide highlights the best Banishers Ghosts of New Eden control settings to optimize your experience.
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden best control settings for PC and Xbox controller for an elevated experience
In Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, players become a duo of ghost hunters who delve into haunted settlements to deliver them from supernatural evil. The title is an action role-playing game with survival horror components and unique fighting mechanics.
Weapons include firearms, swords, and spiritual capabilities used to eliminate adversaries. Furthermore, the course of the game can be changed by players' decisions along the way, which could result in a different story or ending.
Thus, it's important to have optimal control settings for both the mouse keyboard and the Xbox controller.
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden keyboard and mouse settings
General
- Switch Character: Q
- Spring: Shift
- Move forward: W
- Move backward: S
- Move left: A
- Move right: D
Fight
- Interact/Banish: E
- Light attack: Left click
- Heavy attack: Right click
- Block/Parry: C
- Dodge: Space
- Rifle aim: Ctrl
- Use item: F
- Quick turn: X
- Lock target: R/middle mouse button
- Next target: Scroll up
- Previous target: Scroll down
Rifle
- Rifle shoot: Left click
- Rifle melee attack: Right click
Manifestations
- Manifestation 1: C
- Manifestation 2: Right click
- Manifestation 3: Ctrl
Staged Dialogues
- Validate reply: Left click/enter
- Reply selection up: W
- Reply selection down: S
- Skip: Space
Dynamic Dialogues
- Dialogue reply 1: 1
- Dialogue reply 2: 2
- Dialogue reply 3: 3
Shortcuts
- Pause menu: Esc
- Player menu: Tab
- Follow quest: T
- Map menu: M
- Photo mode: P
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Xbox controller settings
General
- Switch Character: Y
- Spring: Left stick button
Fight
- Interact/Banish: A
- Light attack: RB
- Heavy attack: RT
- Block/Parry: LB
- Dodge: B
- Rifle aim: LT
- Use item: X
- Quick turn: Down (D-pad)
- Lock target: Right stick button
Rifle
- Rifle shoot: RT
- Rifle melee attack: RB
Manifestations
- Manifestation 1: LB
- Manifestation 2: TR
- Manifestation 3: LT
Staged Dialogues
- Validate reply: A
- Reply selection up: Up (D-pad)
- Reply selection down: Down (D-pad)
- Skip: RB
Dynamic Dialogues
- Dialogue reply 1: X
- Dialogue reply 2: B
- Dialogue reply 3: A
Shortcuts
- Pause menu: Menu button
- Player menu: Option button
- Follow quest: Right (D-pad)
- Map menu: Left (D-pad)
- Photo mode: Up (D-pad)
Apart from the key binds, a few essential customizations among Banishers Ghosts of New Eden game settings help you personalize and raise the excitement in the ghost chase. These are the suggested combat settings from the Gameplay options:
Combat
- Auto-relock: On
- Aim assist (mouse): Off
- Aim assist (gamepad): On
- Aim friction (gamepad): 50%
- Display the threat indicator: On
