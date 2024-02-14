Banishers Ghosts of New Eden best control settings for keyboard and Xbox controller

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an action-packed game with an interesting plot and an intriguing paranormal investigative system. The story takes place in the wilderness of North America before civilization has taken root in these parts. It follows two professional ghost hunters on their exciting adventure through several haunting locations. So, having the best control settings is essential so your maneuvers can be easy during this journey.

This guide highlights the best Banishers Ghosts of New Eden control settings to optimize your experience.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden best control settings for PC and Xbox controller for an elevated experience

In Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, players become a duo of ghost hunters who delve into haunted settlements to deliver them from supernatural evil. The title is an action role-playing game with survival horror components and unique fighting mechanics.

Weapons include firearms, swords, and spiritual capabilities used to eliminate adversaries. Furthermore, the course of the game can be changed by players' decisions along the way, which could result in a different story or ending.

Thus, it's important to have optimal control settings for both the mouse keyboard and the Xbox controller.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden keyboard and mouse settings

Keyboard and mouse settings for Ghosts of New Eden (Image via Focus Entertainment)

General

Switch Character : Q

: Q Spring : Shift

: Shift Move forward : W

: W Move backward : S

: S Move left : A

: A Move right: D

Fight

Interact/Banish : E

: E Light attack : Left click

: Left click Heavy attack : Right click

: Right click Block/Parry : C

: C Dodge : Space

: Space Rifle aim : Ctrl

: Ctrl Use item : F

: F Quick turn : X

: X Lock target : R/middle mouse button

: R/middle mouse button Next target : Scroll up

: Scroll up Previous target: Scroll down

Rifle

Rifle shoot : Left click

: Left click Rifle melee attack: Right click

Manifestations

Manifestation 1 : C

: C Manifestation 2 : Right click

: Right click Manifestation 3: Ctrl

Staged Dialogues

Validate reply : Left click/enter

: Left click/enter Reply selection up : W

: W Reply selection down : S

: S Skip: Space

Dynamic Dialogues

Dialogue reply 1 : 1

: 1 Dialogue reply 2 : 2

: 2 Dialogue reply 3: 3

Shortcuts

Pause menu : Esc

: Esc Player menu : Tab

: Tab Follow quest : T

: T Map menu : M

: M Photo mode: P

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Xbox controller settings

Ghosts of New Eden Xbox controller settings (Image via Focus Entertainment)

General

Switch Character : Y

: Y Spring: Left stick button

Fight

Interact/Banish : A

: A Light attack : RB

: RB Heavy attack : RT

: RT Block/Parry : LB

: LB Dodge : B

: B Rifle aim : LT

: LT Use item : X

: X Quick turn : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Lock target: Right stick button

Rifle

Rifle shoot : RT

: RT Rifle melee attack: RB

Manifestations

Manifestation 1 : LB

: LB Manifestation 2 : TR

: TR Manifestation 3: LT

Staged Dialogues

Validate reply : A

: A Reply selection up : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Reply selection down : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Skip: RB

Dynamic Dialogues

Dialogue reply 1 : X

: X Dialogue reply 2 : B

: B Dialogue reply 3: A

Shortcuts

Pause menu : Menu button

: Menu button Player menu : Option button

: Option button Follow quest : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Map menu : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Photo mode: Up (D-pad)

Apart from the key binds, a few essential customizations among Banishers Ghosts of New Eden game settings help you personalize and raise the excitement in the ghost chase. These are the suggested combat settings from the Gameplay options:

Combat

Auto-relock : On

: On Aim assist (mouse) : Off

: Off Aim assist (gamepad) : On

: On Aim friction (gamepad) : 50%

: 50% Display the threat indicator: On

