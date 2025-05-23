5 best 4K GPUs in 2025

If you're looking to build a high-end gaming PC, it is recommended that you use a 4K GPU. Having a powerful graphics card will allow you to smoothly run demanding video games at higher graphics settings and resolutions, particularly 4K.

Graphics cards have come a long way, and high-end cards are no longer super expensive. Nvidia may be an exception here, as their cards are the most expensive in the market right now. However, Nvidia GPUs are perfect for ray tracing and handling games at max resolution. AMD and Intel cards, on the other hand, focus on providing affordable performance.

This guide lists the best 4K GPUs you can find on the market to help you choose your card.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best 4K GPUs of 2025

1) AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is the best 4K GPU overall (Image via AMD)

Price: $739.98 (Newegg)

First on the list is the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, which was released in March 2025. It features 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM, allowing for superior rendering performance and decent ray tracing capabilities. Moreover, you can use the brand's FSR technology for better quality and performance.

While it is not AMD's flagship GPU, the company has focused on providing gamers with great value by balancing performance and price.

Features AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Memory Size 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 256 bit Boost Clock 2970 MHz Shading Units 4096 TMUs 256 ROPs 128 Recommended PSU 700 W

With the graphical prowess of the RX 9070 XT, you can expect way over 60-70 FPS on max settings at 4K resolution on most games. The $700 price tag makes it comparable and, in some cases, better than some of Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs.

While it's out of stock right now, there was one option selling the RX 9070 XT for just $599, so be sure to look out for discounts to get a good deal.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is the best flagship GPU for 4K gaming (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $2932.98 (Newegg)

The GeForce RTX 5090 is Nvidia's latest flagship 4K GPU, offering top-of-the-line performance no matter what you throw at it.

Equipped with the Blackwell architecture, the RTX 5090 features a whopping 32 GB GDDR7 VRAM, allowing for smooth performance, high-resolution textures, and complex 3D scenes in games and applications. It also serves as a strong contender for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and machine learning.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Memory Size 32 GB Memory Type GDDR7 Memory Interface 512 bit Boost Clock 2407 MHz Shading Units 21760 TMUs 680 ROPs 176 Recommended PSU 950 W

The RTX 5090 is the best option for max quality ray tracing and realism in demanding games. However, its main downside would be its staggering price point. You can expect to spend over $2000 on average, just for the GPU. As such, we recommend it only for serious gamers and creative professionals who require powerful specs.

There was one 5090 GPU selling for $1999 on Newegg, but it's out of stock at the moment.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is one of the best low-priced 4K GPUs (Image via AMD)

Price: $349.99 (Amazon)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is the perfect GPU for 4K gaming. For less than $350, it offers an impressive specs sheet featuring 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and a decent boost clock speed of 2755 MHz.

With some amount of FSR, you can expect over 50 FPS on most AAA titles even at 4K resolution. Albeit, you'd have to tweak the graphics settings to low in some cases. However, on less demanding games like GTA V and Forza Horizon 5, you can have max graphics settings.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Memory Size 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 128 bit Boost Clock 2755 MHz Shading Units 2048 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Recommended PSU 450 W

The RX 7600 XT packs 2048 shading units, 128 TMUs, and 64 ROPs, which is decent for a budget GPU and allows for smooth rendering of graphics, shaders, and textures. Its price point makes it comparable to the RTX 4060, which is comparatively inferior in performance.

Also read: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT specs, price, launch date, and more

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is another excellent high-end 4K GPU by Nvidia (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $1600 (Amazon)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the perfect high-end option from the RTX 40 series. For around $1600, you get 16 GB GDDR6X VRAM with a boost clock speed of 2505 MHz. These specs should grant you over 60 FPS at 4K resolution with High graphics settings. Even with ray tracing enabled, most games perform very well, easily showing over 60 frames.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Memory Size 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6X Memory Interface 256 bit Boost Clock 2505 MHz Shading Units 9728 TMUs 304 ROPs 112 Recommended PSU 700 W

While the RTX 4080 is a solid high-end option, its price point makes it a bit of a reach for mid-range users. However, its ray tracing and high-quality rendering capabilities make it a solid 4K GPU, even in 2025.

However, if you find either of the two Nvidia GPUs to be way out of your budget, you could opt for the RTX 5070.

While this isn't made for 4K gaming, it impressively handles AAA titles at 4K with some moderations made in the settings. With some DLSS and frame generation, you can expect close to 60 frames on even the most demanding games. Best of all, you can find an RTX 5070 for as low as $600.

5) Intel Arc B580

The Intel Arc B580 is one of the best budget 4K GPUs (Image via Intel)

Price: $309.99 (Newegg)

The Intel Arc B580 continues to surprise us with its graphical prowess. For a budget-friendly GPU, it offers insane performance, particularly for 4K. It seamlessly tackles 4K gaming on modern AAA titles, showing over 60 FPS with some upscaling. For the price, it offers great specs, featuring 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM and a boost clock speed of 2670 MHz.

Features Intel Arc B580 Memory Size 12 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 192-bit Boost Clock 2670 MHz Shading Units 2560 TMUs 160 ROPs 80 Recommended PSU 450 W

At 4K, the B580 easily shows over 40-50 FPS on most AAA titles, even at medium to high settings. Visually-oriented games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Ghost of Tsushima greatly benefit from higher resolutions and graphics settings, making them a treat to play on this 4K GPU.

There was one deal selling the B580 for just $249 on Newegg, but it's out of stock right now.

Also read: 5 best budget GPUs in 2025

This concludes the article on the best 4K GPUs in 2025. Do note that the prices mentioned are subject to change and are not fixed. You can find all the graphics cards on their official websites or third-party sellers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg. Be sure to look out for deals to get good prices.

