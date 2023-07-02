Best AEW Fight Forever graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is currently the most popular handheld gaming console for playing Windows PC titles. The latest fighting game, AEW Fight Forever, works on the Valve-made portable machine — despite not being officially supported. However, note that since the Deck doesn't feature the most powerful hardware out there, gamers might have to dial down the graphics settings in the title.

The Steam Deck can easily maintain a stable 60 FPS experience in the game with some tweaks to the graphics settings. AEW Fight Forever isn't very demanding on the underlying hardware, and the Deck has the added benefit of bundling a low-res 800p display.

This article will list the best graphics and display settings for the latest fighting game on the market. We will include settings for both 30 and 60-FPS experiences in the game.

What are the best AEW Fight Forever graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck?

Gamers can expect to bump the settings slightly if they are fine with a 30 FPS experience. All customizable graphics settings of AEW Fight Forever are available on the Steam Deck, allowing players to customize the experience to their heart's content.

The best combination for the handheld gaming console is listed below:

Display settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1,280 x 800

1,280 x 800 Max framerate: 30

30 V-Sync: Off

Graphics quality

Shadows: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Textures: High

High Post processing: High

With the above settings, you won't face a dip below 30 FPS in any scenario and can enjoy the visuals while maintaining a decent performance in the title.

What are the best AEW Fight Forever graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck?

The Deck can easily handle the latest fighting game from THQ Nordic at 60 FPS. Do note that some random drops or stutters might destroy the experience. Thus, we recommend using the framerate lock feature in the game.

The game doesn't support any temporal upscaling feature like AMD FSR, which doesn't allow us to boost the framerate without compromising too much on the graphics fidelity. However, slightly turning down the settings doesn't destroy the visuals either.

The following are the best graphics settings combinations for gamers who wish to get 60 FPS in the AEW Fight Forever:

Display settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1,280 x 800

1,280 x 800 Max framerate: 60

60 V-Sync: Off

Graphics quality

Shadows: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Post-processing: High

For the bottom line, AEW isn't the most demanding game launched this year. Thus, it's no surprise that the Deck can handle the title like a champ without major performance hiccups. Gamers can easily enjoy some intense scenarios at decent framerates while being on the move.

