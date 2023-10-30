Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are flagship Team Red graphics cards for this generation. These GPUs compete directly against the likes of the RTX 4080 and 4090 from Team Green and are some of the most powerful pixel pushers ever made. Thus, they are superb options for playing the latest games in the market, like Alan Wake 2.
Gamers can expect high framerates in the new survival horror game at 4K resolutions with these GPUs. However, a few graphics settings tweaks are necessary to ensure 60 FPS in all levels of the game. We will list the best combinations for the flagship AMD GPUs in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT can easily handle Alan Wake 2 at 4K resolutions. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the game with FSR set to the Quality preset for the best experience. The graphics card delivers consistent framerates with these compromises applied.
The detailed settings combination for the RX 7900 XT is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: Medium
- Shadow filtering: High
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
The 7900 XTX is considerably more powerful than the $900 7900 XT. Thus, players with this GPU can turn off any upscaling features for improved visual quality. We still recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the game for high FPS.
The following settings work best for the RX 7900 XTX:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Native
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: Medium
- Shadow filtering: High
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Overall, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are some of the most powerful GPUs in the market. Gamers with these cards can expect a solid performance in games like Alan Wake 2. The GPUs will continue to deliver sky-high framerates in all recent releases for the foreseeable future.